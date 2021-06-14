 Euro 2020: World champions France out to make history under Didier Deschamps | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Euro 2020: World champions France out to make history under Didier Deschamps

Germany, France, Portugal, and Hungary form Euro 2020’s group of death. Making it out of Group F will be an uphill task even for the reigning World Champions. But their coach Didier Deschamps is out to make history.

France players N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba warm up

Pogba, Kanté, and Mbappe form part of France's core

In Ligue 1, France's top-flight football league, Lille recently sealed a surprise league title ahead of PSG. France coach Didier Deschamps will hope no such shocks occur when the national team kicks off their European Championships campaign in Munich against an inconsistent Germany side. 

Group F has been designated the "group of death" at Euro 2020. Under Deschamps, France have so far had quite an easy run in the first stage of tournaments. At their home Euros in 2016, they made light work of Switzerland, Albania, and Romania, topping the group with seven points. 

France finished first with that same tally against Denmark, Peru and Australia, in their successful World Cup run in 2018. Four years earlier in Brazil, they also claimed that haul against Switzerland, Ecuador, and Honduras.

This time out, they’ll have to collect points against far tougher opposition. Hungary may present the easiest task, while Portugal are much improved since they came out on top against Deschamps' side in the Euro 2016 final. Germany are quasi-hosts and their heavyweight clash on Tuesday will set the tone for the rest of their tournament. 

Mats Hummels scores against France at the 2014 World Cup

Mats Hummels got the winner last time Germany beat France at the 2014 World Cup

Germany vs. France — a history 

Since 1931, Germany and France have faced off 31 times. "Les Blues" currently have the upper hand, with 14 wins and seven draws. 

Their first competitive meeting only came at the 1958 World Cup, but it was worth the wait. France beat the then reigning World Champions 6-3 in the third place playoff, a game in which the prolific Just Fontaine scored four. 

Germany coach Joachim Löw and France coach Didier Deschamps pose behind the Euro 2020 trophy

Deschamps has got the better of Löw since 2014

More recent encounters have been far less goal-laden. Since their 1982 World Cup semifinal faceoff, just one game between the two sides has yielded more than 3 goals. 

France have in recent times caused major problems for Joachim Löw. Since Germany knocked France out of the World Cup on their way to the title in 2014, Deschamps has not lost to Löw. His side knocked them out of the 2016 Euros and then beat them in the inaugural UEFA Nations League. 

Deschamps out to make history 

Deschamps has some extra motivation this summer. Success in this tournament would make him the first person ever to coach and captain their national team to a European Championship, having led the so-called Golden Generation to the continental title in 2000.

French midfielder and captain Didier Deschamps holds up the Euro 2000 trophy

Deschamps is out to become the first person to captain and coach a side to Euros glory

He called time on his playing career after that success and may be tempted to leave on a high if France win at Wembley. Back in 2018, Deschamps became only the second player after Franz Beckenbauer to win the World Cup as both captain and coach. 

Playing style 

The coach, who has led Les Blues since 2012, will draw on tournament experience as few others can. A defensive midfielder in his playing years, Deschamps has prioritized organization and solidity in his time at the helm. His France side was accused of being boring and even of playing “anti-football” by Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois when they beat the Red Devils in the 2018 World Cup semifinal. But this safety-first, win-at-all-costs approach makes France a real threat at tournaments.

In Bayern pair Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, Deschamps has two players at full-back that can also operate at the heart of defense. They can also get forward, but these player types allow him to minimize risks, especially when it comes to defending dead-ball situations. It’s a tactic that also worked for Löw at the 2014 World Cup, where he initially fielded center-backs Jerome Boateng and Benedikt Höwedes on either side of the back four. 

An embarrassment of riches

France have mainly lined up in variations of 4-4-2 or 3-4-1-2 formations. In midfield and attack, Deschamps has a clear core of players. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante run things in the center of the pitch, while Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benzema form the attacking triumvirate. Clarity like this helps the man in charge, as France have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to personnel. 

Bayern players Coman, Pavard, Tolisso, and Hernandez celebrate a goal with Lewandowski

In Coman, Pavard, Tolisso, and Hernandez four Bayern players feature in France's squad

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, and Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele are among the high-profile names left at home. However, there is a surprise return for veteran striker Benzema, back for the first time since 2015 after a blackmailing scandal saw him ousted. 

With pace and skill in abundance, France can hit teams on the counter or create chances against sides who sit back in a low block. Expect Les Bleus to play classic tournament football once again. 

French connection

Four Bayern players feature in France’s 26-man squad, joined by Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram as a further Bundesliga representative. That means there will be a few known quantities for a Germany team laden with Bundesliga players, especially with Bayern stars again dominating the ranks. 

There will be no love lost on the pitch when these two face off, though. Löw has struggled to outfox his French counterpart since that successful World Cup campaign. A title tilt this summer would likely require knocking the current world champions off their perch in Germany’s first game. 

  • Kylian Mbappe

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    Kylian Mbappe (France)

    The son of a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother, Kylian Mbappe has deep roots in Africa. Mbappe was just 19 when he was part of the French team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He is just one of several French players of African heritage, including Paul Pogba (Guinea), N'Golo Kante and Moussa Sissoko (both Mali), Ousmane Dembele (Ivory Coast) and Karim Benzema (Algeria).

  • Romelu Lukaku

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

    Belgium's record goal scorer has roots in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where his parents were born. Lukaku helped lead his side to third in the 2018 World Cup. There are other Belgium players with African heritage, including fellow strikers Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke (DR Congo) as well as Jeremy Doku (Ghana).

  • UEFA Nations League | Ukraine vs. Deutschland | 1. Tor Deutschland

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    Antonio Rüdiger (Germany)

    "My whole family comes from Africa," says the German defender, whose parents escaped the civil war in Sierra Leone in the 1990s and headed to Berlin. Germany's Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala also have African roots. Sane's father, the ex-Bundesliga player Souleymane Sane, was born in Senegal while Gnabry's dad is from Ivory Coast and Musiala's father hails from Nigeria.

  • David Alaba

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    David Alaba (Austria)

    Alaba could also have played for Nigeria, his father's homeland. The defender, who is leaving Bayern after 13 years, opted for his birth country of Austria. Bundesliga players Valentino Lazaro (father from Angola) and Karim Onisiwo (father from Nigeria) are also in the Austria squad for the Euros.

  • Jerome Boateng and Breel Embolo

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    Breel Embolo (Switzerland)

    The striker was born in Cameroon. His mother emigrated to Switzerland with her two sons when Embolo was six, with his father staying in Africa. The Swiss squad for the European Championship boasts other Bundesliga players with African roots, including Denis Zakaria (father from DR Congo, mother from Sudan) and Kevin Mbabu (mother from DR Congo).

  • Memphis Depay

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

    Memphis Depay's father comes from Ghana. He left the family when the Dutch forward was a small boy - and that is why he often uses his first name on his jerseys. Nathan Ake (father from Ivory Coast) is also in the Netherlands squad for the Euros.

  • William Carvalho

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    William Carvalho (Portugal)

    The defensive midfielder already won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and now the Angola-born Carvalho is back for more. He was born in the Angolan capital Luanda but moved to Portugal as a child. Other players in the Portuguese squad with African roots include Danilo Pereira (born in Guinea-Bissau).

  • Alexander Isak

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    Alexander Isak (Sweden)

    Sweden striker Alexander Isak's parents come from Eritrea. He spent two years under contract at Borussia Dortmund and now plays for Real Sociedad. Mainz's Robin Quaison (father from Ghana) and Ken Sema (parents from DR Congo) are also in the Sweden squad for the European Championship.

  • Glen Kamara

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    Glen Kamara (Finland)

    The Finland midfielder just won the Scottish league title with Rangers. His parents are from Sierra Leone and he was born in the Finnish city of Tampere. He learned his trade at Arsenal's youth academy.

  • Bukayo Saka

    Mbappe, Lukaku and Co. - Euro players with African heritage

    Bukayo Saka (England)

    The 19-year-old's parents emigrated from Nigeria to England. He was courted by the Nigeria team but opted for England - with his inclusion in the Euro squad a slight surprise. He has played across the pitch for club side Arsenal and should be a useful utility player for the Three Lions.

    Author: Stefan Nestler