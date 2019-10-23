EURO 2020: Stark contrast in banged up Germany squad

Coming into the EURO 2020 qualifying double header against Belarus and Northern Ireland, Joachim Löw is still short half a dozen first-team regulars. No one better depicted the current state of affairs in the German national team than center back Niklas Stark.
The Under-21 European Champion joined up with the rest of the senior side in Düsseldorf sporting two black eyes and a broken nose after getting caught by the outstretched arm of Konrad Laimer in Hertha Berlin's 4-2 loss to RB Leipzig.
"It's looks worse than it is," promised Stark, who tried to see the funny side of his growing reputation as Germany's 'Pechvogel' - meaning unlucky bird or walking disaster dependant on how generous the translation.
Having sat on the bench for six games following his first-ever call-up in March, a bout of gastroenteritis ruled him out against Argentina before an incident involving a glass table, his shin and stitches prevented him from making his bow at home to Estonia in October.
"The whole of Germany found out what happened," said Stark. "I don't think it's a good thing to dwell on everything for too long. I'm here now to give my all once again to ensure targets are hit. [My debut] will happen at some point and when it does, it'll be all the sweeter."
Now eight games into his international career, no outfield player has had to wait this long to make his debut in the Joachim Löw era and, according to reports in Germany, Stark has now been guaranteed involvement for the second time.
Germany defender Niklas Stark was all smiles as he faced the press upon arrival in Düsseldorf.
In order to feature against either Estonia or Northern Ireland, the 24-year-old will have to prove he can play with a mask, but he wasn't about to let a broken nose be the next thing that stood in his way of a first international cap.
"When the national team head coach calls and says, he wants to have me on board then I'm going to be there - as long as I can walk," said Stark, who will be hoping his aformentioned reputation doesn't filter onto the pitch when he does represent his nation for the first time.
In the latest international break, Hertha's vice-captain is one of several players keen to prove they are of international calibre with Löw short of options. Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri, Suat Serdar of Schalke and Freiburg duo Robin Koch and Luca Waldschmidt will all be hoping to leave a lasting impression knowing that games may be hard come by when Joachim Löw's injury list gets cut down.
Löw still has issues to iron out as he looks to forge another finished product in his time as national team head coach, but is confident his charges can get the job done in their final two games of the calendar year. "We're going to win both of the games and qualify," said the World Cup winning head coach, whose side currently sit second behind the Netherlands due to an inferior head-to-head record.
They may not book their ticket to EURO 2020 as Group C winners, but given that Germany, like Niklas Stark, have been more 'Pechvogel' than powerhouse of late, perhaps that's a sign of the times.
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
Horizontal stripes
Aren't horizontal stripes supposed to make you look fat? Then again, that's not a problem for members of the Geman national team. Assuming they are fit next summer (and are selected by coach Joachim Löw), this is what Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry and Nico Schulz will be wearing at Euro 2020. And no, they aren't all wearing captain's armbands on both arms!
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
Distinct lack of color
This one won't go down as one of the favorites, but that has nothing to do with the aesthetics of the garment. This was the kit Germany wore in their disastrous bid to defend their World Cup in Russia in 2018. Toni Kroos, Mesut Özil and Mats Hummels were part of a team that disappointed an entire nation. It would also turn out to be Özil's last tournament before he ended his national team career.
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
World Cup winner
The 2014 jersey was inspired by the jersey that Germany wore in in the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Apparently the three shades of red are meant to represent the black red and gold of the German flag. Instead of the traditional black shorts Germany went with white. Mario Götze will be forever held dearly in German fans' hearts for his winning goal in extra time of the final against Argentina.
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
Men in Black
Prior to World War II, Germany played in black, and the color was brought back for the alternate jersey at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Germany finished third in South Africa, partly thanks to a Sami Khedira (right) goal against Uruguay in the match for third place. Per Mertesacker also looks pumped. Wait a minute… aren't players meant to hate playing in third-place consolation games?
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
Summer fairy tale
The 2006 World Cup in Germany is remembered in the host nation as the "summer fairy tale." With Michael Ballack in midfield, Germany played more attractive football than they had in years. Italy proved to be Germany's nemesis though, knocking them out with two goals late in extra time of their semifinal. As for the jersey, just a splash of gold and red broke up the white - plus the black trim.
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
France 1998
While keeping the traditional mainly white home kit, the jersey Jürgen Klinsmann and Co. wore next door in France in 1998 featured the horizontal black, red and gold stripes of Germany's flag across the chest. Another new element was the three stars above the eagle for Germany's three World Cup titles. It didn't end well for Germany though, as they fell to Croatia in the quarterfinals.
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
Euro 96 champions!
Oliver Bierhoff's golden goal against the Czech Republic sealed the Euro 96 title for Germany at Wembley. The jersey Germany wore when "football came home" to England differed from its predecessors because it featured a white eagle on a black crest.
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
Upside down in the United States
Lothar Matthäus and coach Berti Vogts didn't really have a good time in the United States in 1994. The tournament, which saw Steffen Effenberg sent home early, was largely one to forget, with Germany losing to Bulgaria in the quarterfinals.. As for the jersey, one can only wonder who decided it was a good idea to turn the colors of the German flag upside down…
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
Italia 1990
West Germany started wearing this jersey in the 1988 European championship, which the still divided country hosted. Two years later, West and East Germany were just months from becoming one country, and players from both sides featured in the national team that won the 1990 World Cup in Italy.
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
Green
West Germany and Germany have often worn green as their alternate kit. Captain Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and his teammates made it to the final against Argentina in Mexico City's Azteka Stadium in 1986. Rummenigge scored, but his side were second-best to an Argentine team led by a Diego Maradona at the height of his powers. Argentina won 3-2 to hoist the World Cup for a second time.
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
1974 World Cup
In the 1970s West Germany jerseys were an all-but all-white affair. One notable feature of the jersey worn here by Gerd Müller and Wolfgang Overrath was an eagle that is somewhat bigger than the one on more recent kits. This classic jersey is remembered fondly for the fact that Müller and the rest of the Nationalmannschaft earned the right to lift the World Cup in 1974 in Munich.
-
Eagle on the chest: Germany football kits over the years
Miracle of Bern
Similar to the 1974 jerseys, were the ones worn by captain Fritz Walter, Horst Eckel and the rest of West Germany in 1954. West Germany upset the magic Magyars led by the legendary Ferenc Puskas in the World Cup final 3-2. The match was played on a waterlogged pitch in the Swiss capital. This World Cup title, West Germany's first, would be dubbed "the miracle of Bern."
Author: Chuck Penfold