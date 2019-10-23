EURO 2020: Stark contrast in banged up Germany squad

Coming into the EURO 2020 qualifying double header against Belarus and Northern Ireland, Joachim Löw is still short half a dozen first-team regulars. No one better depicted the current state of affairs in the German national team than center back Niklas Stark.

The Under-21 European Champion joined up with the rest of the senior side in Düsseldorf sporting two black eyes and a broken nose after getting caught by the outstretched arm of Konrad Laimer in Hertha Berlin's 4-2 loss to RB Leipzig.

"It's looks worse than it is," promised Stark, who tried to see the funny side of his growing reputation as Germany's 'Pechvogel' - meaning unlucky bird or walking disaster dependant on how generous the translation.

Having sat on the bench for six games following his first-ever call-up in March, a bout of gastroenteritis ruled him out against Argentina before an incident involving a glass table, his shin and stitches prevented him from making his bow at home to Estonia in October.

"The whole of Germany found out what happened," said Stark. "I don't think it's a good thing to dwell on everything for too long. I'm here now to give my all once again to ensure targets are hit. [My debut] will happen at some point and when it does, it'll be all the sweeter."

Now eight games into his international career, no outfield player has had to wait this long to make his debut in the Joachim Löw era and, according to reports in Germany, Stark has now been guaranteed involvement for the second time.

Germany defender Niklas Stark was all smiles as he faced the press upon arrival in Düsseldorf.

In order to feature against either Estonia or Northern Ireland, the 24-year-old will have to prove he can play with a mask, but he wasn't about to let a broken nose be the next thing that stood in his way of a first international cap.

"When the national team head coach calls and says, he wants to have me on board then I'm going to be there - as long as I can walk," said Stark, who will be hoping his aformentioned reputation doesn't filter onto the pitch when he does represent his nation for the first time.

In the latest international break, Hertha's vice-captain is one of several players keen to prove they are of international calibre with Löw short of options. Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri, Suat Serdar of Schalke and Freiburg duo Robin Koch and Luca Waldschmidt will all be hoping to leave a lasting impression knowing that games may be hard come by when Joachim Löw's injury list gets cut down.

Löw still has issues to iron out as he looks to forge another finished product in his time as national team head coach, but is confident his charges can get the job done in their final two games of the calendar year. "We're going to win both of the games and qualify," said the World Cup winning head coach, whose side currently sit second behind the Netherlands due to an inferior head-to-head record.

They may not book their ticket to EURO 2020 as Group C winners, but given that Germany, like Niklas Stark, have been more 'Pechvogel' than powerhouse of late, perhaps that's a sign of the times.