Euro 2020: Spanish machine rolls on to dash Swiss dream

Switzerland 1-1 Spain, St Petersburg

(Shaqiri 68' — Zakaria og 8')

Spain won 3-1 on pens

This game threatened to be another story of incredible Swiss resistance overcoming Spain. Instead Luis Enrique's charges avoided the same fate as the French, overcoming the Swiss in a penalty shootout. But this was another 120 minutes for the Spaniards that went to the wire.

Switzerland had lost in-form striker Breel Embolo in the first half to injury and then had to play the final 12 minutes without Remo Freuler, dismissed for a rash two-footed tackle. That stole the momentum the Nati had generated through Xherdan Shaqiri's equaliser, but still they looked like pulling off another shock.

Spain just couldn't convert – striker Gerard Moreno was guilty of perhaps the biggest missed opportunity shortly before the end of extra time – and for every chance missed, the more heroic the Swiss effort appeared.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer was in inspired form again

The kind of supernatural spirit that was carrying Vladimir Petkovic's men through this tournament has been doused in reality but they can take some real pride with their longest run at a major tournament since 1955.

"I'm so proud of the team, what we've achieved here with the whole country behind us," said Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, the hero against France who saved another in the shootout in St. Petersburg.

Sommer's opposite number, Unai Simon, said after the game that Sommer was more deserving of his man of the match award. It's hard to argue, with Sommer having enhanced his reputation with his recent performances.

"I would have given Sommer the MVP," Simon was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca after Spain booked a semi-final berth against Italy at Wembley on

Tuesday.

Spain confident, but tough challenge awaits

Spain coach Luis Enrique is confident. He said only on Thursday, before the meeting with Switzerland in St. Petersburg, that he is yet to see a better team than Spain at this tournament. And the man strongly linked with a return to Barcelona after the tournament, has now guided his team to the final four.

But this Spain team need to find another gear if they're to repeat the triumphs of yesteryear. With their neat triangles and controlled possession, this tribute version of Spain's tiki taka heyday a decade ago, is a pale imitation of the real thing.

Simon knows Spain need to improve, despite Enrique's confidence. "You have to quickly erase the errors but also forget this triumph because we face a tough rival in the next match," admitted Simon.

Onto London for Spain, but they will go there as underdogs. That may just suit them.