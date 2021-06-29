Euro 2020: Shevchenko's Ukraine reach first-ever quarterfinals

Sweden 1-2 Ukraine Glasgow

(Forsberg 43' — Zinchenko 27', Dovbyk 120+1')

Andriy Shevchenko is not only a legend in Ukraine but a legend of the game.

It was therefore only fitting that the former Dynamo Kiev, AC Milan and Chelsea star, now the head coach of Ukraine's national team, was at the center of his side's celebration as they defeated Sweden in extra time — a result that puts Ukraine in their first ever quarterfinal at a European championship.

The football his side played wasn't pretty, especially against a stubborn Swedish side that refused to give in even after going down to 10-men. But ultimately Shevchenko's joy could not be contained.

It was also a big day for 24-year-old Oleksandr Zinchenko, who scored and assisted Ukraine's goals in the win.

Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates after Ukraine's win over Sweden

How did Ukraine beat Sweden?

Sweden, under veteran coach Janne Andersson, had been one of the most unrelenting teams to play against at Euro 2020. Known for his pragmatism, Andersson's side had kept Spain in check during the group stage.

That certainly wasn't the ideal opponent for Ukraine, who advanced into the knockouts despite winning only one of their group games. Shevchenko has tried to get his side away from being defensive and reactive to become more attacking since taking over in 2016.

His aggressive game plan did pay off when Zinchenko, who has developed leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, smashed in the opening goal after a late run into the box from the left back position.

But Sweden found a response before halftime with Emil Forsberg bagging his fourth goal of 2020, the RB Leipzig man becoming the first Swedish player to score in three straight games at a major tournament.

The two sides remained unseparated after a tough, physical second half. The pace of the game became more stagnant in extra time after Marcus Danielson was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Artem Besedin.

With Sweden retreated near their own box, it took Ukraine until the second half of stoppage time to finally find a winner and avoid a penalty shootout. Zinchenko, free on the left, put a cross in for extra-time Artem Dovbyk, who headed in the game-deciding goal.

The win now pits Ukraine against England, who are fresh off of ousting Germany, in a quarterfinal in Rome on Saturday.