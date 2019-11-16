Euro 2020 qualifying live: Germany vs Belarus

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CET)

13' Klostermann nods a deep ball into the path of Gnabry, who scuffed shot is blocked well.

11' Hopeful effort from distance by Kimmich which sails way over.

10' Big chance for Belarus as Kovalev goes clean through. He hits his shot straight at Neuer and the flag was up. That was tight though, and Germany almost got undone.

8' It's one-way traffic.

6' Good play by Klostermann down the right, exhanging passes with his Leipzig teammate Werner — but Klostermann's cross isn't struck well by Gündogan, whose shot is blocked.

4' Belarus have entered Germany's half of the field for the first time, almost 4 minutes in.

3' Early chance for Germany as Goretzka heads over Kimmich's cross. A golden opportunity for the Bayern man to at least get that on target.

1' KICK OFF! We're underway at Borussia Park. It must be said that there are many, many empty seats tonight. Just how many will become clear later — but it really doesn't look good for the DFB.

20:43 The national anthems are done. Almost show time...

20:40 Steffan Freund has told German TV network as a night where "it is not about blasting them out of the stadium, but giving Belarus no chances."

20:35 Marc-andre ter Stegen is on familiar turf in Mönchengladbach, but he will have to watch this one from the bench.

20:25 A little reminder that Germany will be rocking their fresh new kits tonight...

20:15 While Germany may be on the cusp of qualification for Euro 2020, Joachim Löw has moved quickly to lower expectations ahead of the tournament next summer. At Germany's pre-game training in Düsseldorf on Friday, Löw said Germany are not one of the tournament favorites. He considers France and England the teams to beat.

20:00 Germany are out an warming up for a game that, if Germany win, could see them through to the finals next summer. But that requires the Netherlands beating Northern Ireland tonight, which isn't a foregone conclusion.

19:45 The Germany team is out! We were almost right with our predicted line up ;) Klostermann and Koch start in defense...

— Here's our predicted line-up for the game:

Neuer, Kimmich, Stark, Ginter, Schulz, Gündogan, Kroos, Goretzka, Gnabry, Brandt, Werner.

— Germany can qualify for the finals on Saturday. The need to beat Belarus and would go through if the Netherlands, who currently sit top of the group, beat Northern Ireland, who still have a chance to qualify via the play-offs.

— Hello and welcome to live coverage of Germany vs Belarus from Mönchengladbach. This is where you'll be able to find the latest updates in the build-up to and throughout the European Championship qualifier.