Euro 2020 qualifying live: Germany vs Belarus

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CET)

19:45 The Germany team is out! We were almost right with our predicted line up ;) Klostermann and Koch start in defense...

— Here's our predicted line-up for the game:

Neuer, Kimmich, Stark, Ginter, Schulz, Gündogan, Kroos, Goretzka, Gnabry, Brandt, Werner.

— Germany can qualify for the finals on Saturday. The need to beat Belarus and would go through if the Netherlands, who currently sit top of the group, beat Northern Ireland, who still have a chance to qualify via the play-offs.

— Hello and welcome to live coverage of Germany vs Belarus from Mönchengladbach. This is where you'll be able to find the latest updates in the build-up to and throughout the European Championship qualifier.