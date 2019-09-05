EURO 2020 qualifying live: Germany 1-0 Netherlands

+++++Refresh the page for the latest updates+++++

Germany 1-0 The Netherlands

(Gnabry 10')

10' GOAL Germany 1-0 The Netherlands

What did we say earlier? Germany catch the visitors high up the pitch in transition as Klostermann is played in one-on-one with Cillessen the Leipzig right-back's shot was straight at the keeper, but Gnabry was on hand to sweep home the rebound. The Bayern star now has four goals in four games in qualifying.

9' Neuer called into action

A mix-up between Schulz and Tah allows Babel to outmuscle the Leverkusen centre-back to spark a break, playing in Depay who cuts past two before stinging the palms of Manuel Neuer.

8' Dutch control

The visitors have immediately asserted a measure of control on proceedings, but Germany won't mind providing they can capitalise on space in transition. Right now they're barely getting a touch of the ball though.

6' Kroos from range

Germany's first foray into the final third sees Gnabry shrugged off the ball by van Dijk - the chance is worked to Kroos on the edge of the box whose shot fizzes just wide of the target.

3' Not quite first blood

Germany's first period of possession was haphazard under pessure from the Dutch and last less than a minute. The visitors win an early corner, but Depay's delivery poses no threat.

KICK-OFF!

We're underway in Hamburg. Can Germany preserve their one hundred per cent record to go top of Group C ahead of Monday's clash with Northern Ireland?

Why a three-man backline?

Joachim Löw: "Against such strong teams and such an attacking force like Holland we've got to strengthen things at the back and sure up central areas. We've gone with a three at the back to combat those points - they're fast and bring stability to our approach."

Löw explains frontline decision

There was a suggestion that Timo Werner's starting berth wasn't guaranteed, but Joachim Löw has explained his thinking behind opting for the in-form Leipzig striker: "Brandt had a bit of a knock in training, but Timo Werner is perhaps better in rhythm and has the confidence of five Bundesliga goals behind him as well."

Klinsmann backs Gnabry

Following Löw's comments that Gnaby "is always going to play with me", Klinsmann shared his thoughts from an ex-player's perspective: "It's a great feeling as a player when you have the full faith of the head coach, but he still has to go out there and prove himself as a top-class footballer."

Not so fond memories

Jürgen Klinsmann has been talking to German braodcaster RTL and reminiscing on the clash between these two great footballing nations in the semi-finals from EURO 1988. Klinsmann won a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Frank Rijkaard. Lothar Matthäus coverted from the spot, but after Ronald Koeman levelled the scores with a spot-kick of his own, Marco van Basten grabbed a late winner. "He was the best player in the world at the time and that defeat hurt," said Klinsmann.

Update from Group C!

In tonight's earlier kick-off, Belarus nicked a 2-1 win over Estonia thanks to an injury-time winner from Maksim Skavysh. That result leaves Belarus level on points with the Netherlands, who have played three less games than Mikhail Markhel's men.

Ones to watch: Serge Gnabry

Joachim Löw had plenty of positive words to share when asked for his thoughts on Serge Gnabry. The Bayern winger has been battling minor injuries at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, but has the full faith of his national team head coach.

A monster rivalry down the years!

Both teams find themselves in flux at different stages of their respective reinventions, but for the Netherlands, tonight's game is a must win if they don't want to leave their EURO 2020 qualification hopes hanging by a thread. Let's not forget this is a Dutch side that has missed out on the last two major international tournaments.

Germany line-up: CONFIRMED!

There are literally no surprises in the Germany starting line-up as Joachim Löw goes with his, arguably, strongest selection.

The Netherlands line-up: CONFIRMED!

Any excuse to watch a Gomez goal

Feel free to hit the button for old time's sake.

Waldschmidt set for bow?

If he takes to the pitch tonight, Luca Waldschmidtcould become the ninth SC Freiburg player to earn a cap for die Nationalmannschaft. Waldschmidt top scored at the summer's U21 European Championships and, with 11 goals in his last ten games for club and country, but game time is unlikely tonight.

Niklas Süle vs Virgil van Dijk!

UEFA's 2019 Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk was asked about his German counterpart during his pre-match press conference and said he'd enjoyed "some nice battles" with Niklas Süle. The pair have faced off three times and have one win apiece to their names, but the Dutch captain had words of praise for the man four years his junior. "Süle is a great defender - he doesn't play for Bayern without reason."

Who will step up in Gnabry's absence?

With five Bundesliga goals to his name already following a hat-trick against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Timo Werner has been in sensational form at the start of the season and is expected to replace the injured Leroy Sane. However, tonight's clash with the Dutch could also present a chance for the likes of Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz or potential debutant Luca Waldschmidt to impress.

Germany vs. the Netherlands: The most recent meeting

In case you need to refresh your memory of what happened the last time these two rival sides met...

Possible line-up: Germany

Neuer - Ginter, Süle, Tah - Klostermann, Kimmich, Kroos, Schulz - Gnabry, Reus, Werner

Possible line-up: The Netherlands

Cillessen - Veltman, de Ligt, van Dijk, Blind - de Roon, de Jong, Wijnaldum - Promes, Depay, Babel

Joachim Löw is back!

Joachim Löw missed Germany's last two EURO 2020 qualifiers at the end of last season aftersuffering a training accident that led to him being hospitalised. Both he and Germany appear to be in good health heading into the Group C double header with the Netherlands and Northern Ireland. Antonio Rüdiger, Julian Draxler and Leroy Sane - all out with injury - are the only big-name absentees.

Hello and welcome...

....to DW's live coverage of the EURO 2020 qualifier between Germany and the Netherlands. These two sides have already clashed once in Group C with die Nationalmannschaft walking away with a 3-2 win thanks to an unlikely hero. Will tonight's match in Hamburg follow suit? Stay here for live updates from before, during and after the game!