Euro 2020 qualifying live: Estonia vs. Germany

Estonia 0 - 0 Germany

10' - Germany absolutely bossing this, as you'd expect. Can is stepping forward to make an extra man in midfield and those ahead of him are very fluid.

8' - The hosts are being pinned in here and Germany have another corner. Kimmich hits it long towards the back post but the referee has spotted a foul.

3' - Brandt collects a ball from Havertz and tries to get to the byline to the left of Estonia's area but Pikk gets across well to stab the ball out for a corner, which the hosts scramble away. Eventually Gündogan sticks it back in the mixer between the onrushing Can and the Estonian keeper, Lepmets. -he gets there first and it bounces behind off Can.

1' - Sappinen is a little late in the tackle as Can clears in his own box. Bit lucky to escape yellow there.

1' - And we're off! The home side get things underway.

20:42 - The players are out on the pitch mumbling the anthems, which means we're nearly ready to go.

20:35 - Löw goes high

The Germany coach is in the house and greeting supporters with what seems to be a no-look high five. Showy.

20:30 - Second nation secure qualification

After Belgium cruised through earlier in the week, we have our second qualifier.

20:21 - Gündogan and Can in social media controversy

They're both starting tonight but Emre Can and Ilkay Gündogan have both courted controversy by liking a military salute post by the Turkish national team before retracting that like. More on that one here.

20:02 - Netherlands survive scare to top group

Germany almost got a bit of good news before a ball was kicked after Belarus pegged the Netherlands back to 2-1 early in the second half but Ronald Koeman's men held on. They're now three points clear of Germany at the top of Group C, though you wouldn't imagine it'll stay that way.

19:45 - Germany team announced

The teams are in and it's Luca Waldscmidt who will lead the line for Germany in the absence of Serge Gnabry. The Freiburg man was quiet against Argentina but will hope to thrive on service from Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz and the returning Marco Reus. It looks like Emre Can will drop in to center back alongside Niklas Süle and the presence of Ilkay Gündogan should allow Havertz to play in a more advanced role.

Confirmation of Gnabry knock

The DFB have now confirmed that Serge Gnabry will miss out tonight. The wording suggests it's nothing serious, so Bayern fans can breathe a little easier. Elsewhere a Georginio Wijnaldum first half double has put the Netherlands two up in Belarus.

Gnabry reportedly injured

On the subject of the Bayern Munich man, German tabloid Bild are reporting that Gnabry is the latest Germany player to pick up an injury. According to their story, the forward has a "muscular problem" but the extent of the injury is unclear. They're dropping like flies.

Löw on Gnabry

He's the man in form right now but Germany coach Joachim Löw says his original intention was to get Serge Gnabry involved in the Germany set up much earlier. Perhaps a touch of revisionism there?

One step closer?

Even with Germany's patchy form of late this is an enormous task for the hosts who have just a solitary point from their five Group C games. A win today would put daylight between them and Northern Ireland. Those two sides meet in the final match of the group, in Germany. Joachim Löw's side have a game against Belarus before that. The Netherlands travel to take on the Belarussians this afternoon.

BTS with Die Mannschaft

You've got to love a quick pre-match video montage to ambient trance music!

Kai Havertz on competition for places: "Every player wants to play as much as possible. I try to perform well whenever I get minutes. The rest will come by itself at some point. I am happy to be out on the pitch. I am not bothered whether I play in a more defensive role or further forward."

#haltdiefresse

Joachim Löw on Serge Gnabry: "I travelled to London a couple of times in early 2014. I wanted to take Serge to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, but unfortunately he then picked up an injury. He has the qualities to play at the highest of levels. We need to play to his strengths and give him the support he needs. As he's shown over the past year, if he's fit then he simply has to play."

Gnabry no longer Germany's secret weapon

Helped by a hat-trick on his senior debut for Germany, Serge Gnabry has netted a stunning 10 goals in 11 games on the international circuit. A look at his numbers from the 2019/20 campaign are even more impressive given he's been involved, either scoring or assisting, in 13 goals in 12 games for club and country, making his the most in-form German footballer on the planet right now.

Manuel Neuer on the clash with Estonia: "We need to play with momentum and create chances, so that we can score as quickly as possible and put ourselves on the path to victory. I expect us to be very focused. We need to keep a good structure, pass the ball around well and take our chances so that we can score as quickly as possible."

Preserving a perfect record

Germany boast an unblemished record against Estonia having met on four previous occasions. Their last meeting, an 8-0 win in Mainz, was their first in 80 years as Marco Reus, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane all got on the scoresheet.

Tales of Tallinn

Die Mannschaft depleted

Löw is having to cope with a lengthy list of absentees:

Draxler (foot), Ginter (shoulder), Goretzka (hamstring), Hector (muscle), Kehrer (foot), Kroos (adductor), Rüdiger (groin), Sane (ACL), Stark (gash), Schulz (foot), Tah (cold), Trapp (shoulder)

'Professional performance'

Germany's 4-2 loss to the Dutch back in September was a significant blow to their chances of finishing top of Group C. While they'll need their counterparts to drop points, ahead of tonight's "no brainer" against Estonia, head coach Joachim Löw called for focus. "We can't afford to drop any more points in our group so I'm expecting a professional performance from the team."

A must-win against Estonia?

Welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Germany's EURO 2020 qualifying clash with Estonia. One of three sides in Group C with 12 points to their name, Germany have a game in hand on Northern Ireland, but trial the Netherlands due to an inferior head-to-head record and know that nothing but a comfortable win will suffice in Tallinn.