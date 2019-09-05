 EURO 2020 qualifying live build-up: Germany vs. Netherlands | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.09.2019

Sports

EURO 2020 qualifying live build-up: Germany vs. Netherlands

Germany are looking to preserve their one hundred per cent record in Group C by doing the double over neighbourly rivals the Netherlands. Follow all the action from Hamburg on DW's live blog.

ball EM Qualifikation Niederlande - Deutschland | Toni Kroos und Memphis Depay (picture-alliance/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Orangepictures)

+++++Refresh the page for the latest updates+++++

Who will step up in Gnabry's absence?

With five Bundesliga goals to his name already following a hat-trick against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Timo Werner has been in sensational form at the start of the season and is expected to replace the injured Leroy Sane. However, tonight's clash with the Dutch could also present a chance for the likes of Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz or potential debutant Luca Waldschmidt to impress. 

Germany vs. the Netherlands: The most recent meeting

In case you need to refresh your memory of what happened the last time these two rival sides met... 

Possible line-up: Germany

Neuer - Ginter, Süle, Tah - Klostermann, Kimmich, Kroos, Schulz - Gnabry, Reus, Werner

Possible line-up: The Netherlands

Cillessen - Veltman, de Ligt, van Dijk, Blind - de Roon, de Jong, Wijnaldum - Promes, Depay, Babel

Joachim Löw is back!

Joachim Löw missed Germany's last two EURO 2020 qualifiers at the end of last season aftersuffering a training accident that led to him being hospitalised. Both he and Germany appear to be in good health heading into the Group C double header with the Netherlands and Northern Ireland. Antonio Rüdiger, Julian Draxler and Leroy Sane - all out with injury - are the only big-name absentees.

Hello and welcome...

....to DW's live coverage of the EURO 2020 qualifier between Germany and the Netherlands. These two sides have already clashed once in Group C with die Nationalmannschaft walking away with a 3-2 win thanks to an unlikely hero. Will tonight's match in Hamburg follow suit? Stay here for live updates from before, during and after the game!

