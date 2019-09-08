 Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany vs. Northern Ireland live build-up | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany vs. Northern Ireland live build-up

After the defeat to the Netherlands, Germany are looking to get their qualifying campaign back on track in Belfast against Northern Ireland. Changes in personnel and style are expected. Follow live updates here!

EM-Qualifikationsspiel | Deutschland v Niederlande (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Northern Ireland vs. Germany (2045 CEST, Monday, September 9)

— For the stat nerds out there, this will be Germany's 18th game against Northern Ireland. The last meeting came in a World Cup qualifier in 2017, a game that Germany won 3-1 thanks to goals from Sebastian Rudy, Sandro Wagner and Joshua Kimmich. Germany's record in this fixture is 11 wins, four draws and two defeats. The last defeat came in Euro qualifying back in 1983 - Norman Whiteside's goal was enough to win the game in Hamburg.

— There were also calls for Mats Hummels to return after the defensive fraility on show in Hamburg. Löw has poured cold water over that, and quickly too. Amidst all of that talk and the Havertz hope, there's also the goalkeeper question. What of Marc-Andre ter Stegen? He will sit on the bench, again. That ends that then.

— Excluding Gündogan from this graphic, who would you play in your starting XI for Germany tomorrow night? Tweet us your answers at DW Sports!

— In Belfast, Germany will be without Nico Schulz (ligament tear in his foot) and Ilkay Gündogan (flu). Löw seemed to suggest that Gündogan would have started, but without him perhaps there's a chance for Kai Havertz?

— Hello! Germany are licking their wounds a bit after their defeat to the Dutch in Hamburg. There were question marks about style of play as Joachim Löw's rebuild took a blow. Perhaps it was just a reality check for this Germany side, who are maybe not as good as they think they are? In any case, they have the chance to set the record straight on Monday night.

DW recommends

London via Munich? Defeat in Hamburg shows Germany have a long way to go

Germany's recent results against the Netherlands had got steadily better and confidence was high in Hamburg. But a clinical and technically superior Dutch team showed Joachim Löw that there is work to be done yet. (07.09.2019)  

Kai Havertz, the candidate for Germany

With both Ilkay Gündogan and Nico Schulz out injured, Germany have to make some adjustments for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland. Joachim Löw might give a young talent the chance to show his quality. (08.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Sports Twitter

Related content

Deutschland Kai Havertz in der Nationalmannschaft

Kai Havertz, the candidate for Germany 08.09.2019

With both Ilkay Gündogan and Nico Schulz out injured, Germany have to make some adjustments for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland. Joachim Löw might give a young talent the chance to show his quality.

EM-Qualifikationsspiel | Deutschland v Niederlande

EURO 2020 qualifying: Netherlands topple Germany in six-goal thriller 06.09.2019

Germany's one hundred per cent record in Group C is brought to an end following a stunning second-half comeback from the Netherlands. The 4-2 defeat is Germany's first on home soil in EURO qualifying since 2007.

EM 2020 Qualifikation - Gruppe C - Niederlande vs Deutschland

EURO 2020 qualifying: Germany ready to seize intiative in Group C double header 04.09.2019

Germany are looking to maintain their perfect record in EURO 2020 qualifying as they find their new groove. Positive results against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland could make the home stretch smooth sailing.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  