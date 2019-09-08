Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany vs. Northern Ireland live build-up

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Northern Ireland vs. Germany (2045 CEST, Monday, September 9)

— For the stat nerds out there, this will be Germany's 18th game against Northern Ireland. The last meeting came in a World Cup qualifier in 2017, a game that Germany won 3-1 thanks to goals from Sebastian Rudy, Sandro Wagner and Joshua Kimmich. Germany's record in this fixture is 11 wins, four draws and two defeats. The last defeat came in Euro qualifying back in 1983 - Norman Whiteside's goal was enough to win the game in Hamburg.

— There were also calls for Mats Hummels to return after the defensive fraility on show in Hamburg. Löw has poured cold water over that, and quickly too. Amidst all of that talk and the Havertz hope, there's also the goalkeeper question. What of Marc-Andre ter Stegen? He will sit on the bench, again. That ends that then.

— In Belfast, Germany will be without Nico Schulz (ligament tear in his foot) and Ilkay Gündogan (flu). Löw seemed to suggest that Gündogan would have started, but without him perhaps there's a chance for Kai Havertz?

— Hello! Germany are licking their wounds a bit after their defeat to the Dutch in Hamburg. There were question marks about style of play as Joachim Löw's rebuild took a blow. Perhaps it was just a reality check for this Germany side, who are maybe not as good as they think they are? In any case, they have the chance to set the record straight on Monday night.