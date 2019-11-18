EURO 2020 qualifying: Germany vs. Northern Ireland - live blog

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CET)

Live score: Germany 0-0 Northern Ireland

KICK-OFF!

A golden night in Frankfurt

Kroos questions Germany's state of transition

Talking ahead of the game against Northern Ireland, Kroos looked at the bigger picture when asked whether Germany can be considered amongst the favorites at EURO 2020. "You need six or seven players playing at the highest level to win a tournament like the EUROs and we've got to see whether we're capable of that."

Jürgen Klinsmann talking to RTL: "We've got some young players with an enormous amount of talent, but in my experience you can only see how far along they've come at tournaments like the EUROs. It's about showing a huge amount of hunger and ambition. This is a squad that has grown, but there are still a lot of question marks. If the components come together then nothing they can certainly compete in the summer."

Joachim Löw talking to RTL: "I'm expecting a lot of crosses from Northern Ireland and Stark has only been able to train partially for the last couple of days. I really want to give Stark his debut so if I get the chance tonight I will."

Jürgen Klinsmann talking to RTL: "They've got to take it seriously and you can tell that they really want to win the group, but the challenge for the head coach is to get them past being content with their current sitution and want to compete to the peak of their powers."

Joachim Löw talking to RTL: "We want to win the game above all and clinch the group win. I want to see my players be more clinical in their actions. Ireland are a difficult opponent. They can't qualify directly anymore, but nevertheless they always play with a lot of power and we need to be ready to fight. It's about refining our character ahead of the summer."

Löw low on hope?

Joachim Löw has been quite candid in his assessment of Germany in recent weeks and admitted: "I don't see us as favorites at the EUROs." According to the World Cup winning head coach, England, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands are all further ahead of Germany in the pecking order.

The best of the rest?

A few of Germany's fringe players will be hoping to strengthen their case for a spot in Joachim Löw's final selection for EURO 2020.

Stark misses out again

No Germany player has had to wait as long to make their debut for Germany in the Joachim Löw era as Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark. This is now the ninth time the centre-back has been in the squad and not in the starting line-up, but Löw is expecting "aerial challenges" and has opted on the side of caution given the fact that Stark only recently broke his nose.

CONFIRMED line-up - Northern Ireland:

Peacock-Farrell - Smith, Cathcart, Flanagan, Ferguson - Davis, C. Evans, Saville, McNair - Thomson, Magennis

CONFIRMED line-up - Germany:

Joachim Löw's makes four changes to the side that beat Belarus as Tah, Can, Hector and Brandt come into the starting line-up.

ter Stegen - Klostermann, Tah, Can, Hector - Kroos, Kimmich - Goretzka, Gündogan - Gnabry, Brandt

Hello and welcome...

...to live coverage of Germany vs Northern Ireland from the Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt (kick off 20:45 CET). Joachim Löw and Co. are closing out their EURO 2020 campaign and looking to secure top spot in Group C against a side they've beaten on their last eight meetings.