EURO 2020 qualifying: Germany vs. Northern Ireland - live blog

The best of the rest?

A few of Germany's fringe players will be hoping to strengthen their case for a spot in Joachim Löw's final selection for EURO 2020.

Stark misses out again

No Germany player has had to wait as long to make their debut for Germany in the Joachim Löw era as Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark. This is now the ninth time the centre-back has been in the squad and not in the starting line-up, but Löw is expecting "aerial challenges" and has opted on the side of caution given the fact that Stark only recently broke his nose.

CONFIRMED line-up - Northern Ireland:

Peacock-Farrell - Smith, Cathcart, Flanagan, Ferguson - Davis, C. Evans, Saville, McNair - Thomson, Magennis

CONFIRMED line-up - Germany:

Joachim Löw's makes four changes to the side that beat Belarus as Tah, Can, Hector and Brandt come into the starting line-up.

ter Stegen - Klostermann, Tah, Can, Hector - Kroos, Kimmich - Goretzka, Gündogan - Gnabry, Brandt

Hello and welcome...

...to live coverage of Germany vs Northern Ireland from the Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt (kick off 20:45 CET). Joachim Löw and Co. are closing out their EURO 2020 campaign and looking to secure top spot in Group C against a side they've beaten on their last eight meetings.