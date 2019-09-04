 Euro 2020 qualifying: Coach Löw puts faith in Gnabry for Netherlands showdown | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Euro 2020 qualifying: Coach Löw puts faith in Gnabry for Netherlands showdown

Joachim Löw praised Serge Gnabry's "speed and technique" as he confirmed the forward will start against the Netherlands in Hamburg. However, his Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka will miss out through injury.

Deutschland Serge Gnabry (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

Serge Gnabry (pictured above) will start against the Netherlands on Friday but Leon Goretzka will miss out through injury, Germany coach Joachim Löw has confirmed.

Germany are looking to do the double over the Netherlands in Euro 2020 qualifying following their dramatic 3-2 win in Amsterdam in March, when Gnabry scored the Nationalmannschaft's second goal.

"Serge has speed to goal, good technique, and can play on different levels, which is hard for the opponent to grasp," Löw told a press conference in Hamburg. "He is fit and will play on Friday from the start."

Löw added: "With me, Serge is always going to play."

Goretzka sidelined

Gnabry missed out on Bayern Munich's Bundesliga victory over Mainz last weekend with a slight injury, but one player who hasn't recovered from injury is midfielder Goretzka, who Löw confirmed will not be ready in time.

"Leon Goretzka is nursing a minor injury that has been nagging him for some time. He will not be able to play tomorrow," Löw said, bemoaning the injuries that have limited his options.

"This means I have to think about other options. It is a shame really because this young team needs to play with more or less the same starting lineup over several matches."

Leroy Sane, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Antonio Rüdiger are already sidelined with various injuries, but there was a hint that Julian Brandt may get the nod.

"Julian has made a very good impression so far, both in training with the national team and with Borussia Dortmund," Löw said.

Upturn in form

Germany are still recovering from a disastrous 2018 that saw them go out of the World Cup in the first round, Mesut Özil quit international football citing racism, and get relegated from the top European Nations League group.

Löw took the drastic decision to end the international careers of Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller in early 2019, putting his faith in Germany's young players instead. And there has been an upturn in form since the turn of the year, with the team winning each of their three qualifiers since, including that big win against Friday's opponents.

Toni Kroos, who spoke before Löw at the press conference in Hamburg, admitted that the team was still on the path to recovery.

"We can expect setbacks with so many young players in the squad, but we're on the right track," the Real Madrid midfielder said.

Victory would see Löw's men move level with Northern Ireland at the top of Group C, ahead of Germany's trip to Belfast on Monday. The pressure is on the Netherlands, meanwhile, with Ronald Koeman's side in need of a victory to boost their hopes of direct qualification for next summer's tournament.

DW recommends

Nico Schulz the unlikely hero as Germany edge Netherlands in thriller

Nico Schulz had the final word in a seesawing game between rivals Germany and the Netherlands. Schulz's 90th minute strike secured his side a 3-2 win after they'd thrown away a two goal lead in the Euro 2020 qualifier. (24.03.2019)  

World Cup 2018: Germany exit at group stage after shock South Korea loss

Two late South Korean goals have sent Germany crashing out of World Cup 2018 at the group stage after another poor display. The reigning champions finish bottom of Group F, while Sweden and Mexico make the last 16. (27.06.2018)  

Mesut Özil quits Germany over Erdogan controversy

Footballer Mesut Özil has quit the national team amid the fallout from meeting Turkey's president and Germany's World Cup exit. In a strongly worded statement, Özil said he would "no longer stand for being a scapegoat." (22.07.2018)  

Nations League: Germany relegated after the Netherlands stun France

Germany have been relegated from UEFA Nations League Group A after the Netherlands beat France 2-0 to stay in the top group. The result could mean a more difficult path to Euro 2020 for Joachim Löw's side. (16.11.2018)  

Joachim Löw axes Hummels, Boateng and Müller from national team

Germany coach Joachim Löw is planning for a future that does not involve World Cup winners Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller. The decision is the latest in a string of recent changes to the national squad. (05.03.2019)  

Related content

EM 2020 Qualifikation - Gruppe C - Niederlande vs Deutschland

EURO 2020 qualifying: Germany ready to seize intiative in Group C double header 04.09.2019

Germany are looking to maintain their perfect record in EURO 2020 qualifying as they find their new groove. Positive results against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland could make the home stretch smooth sailing.

Luca Waldschmidt

Freiburg’s Luca Waldschmidt ready to take his game to next level 29.08.2019

His was the name on everyone’s lip after dazzling at the U21 European Championships in Italy this summer. Now SC Freiburg’s Luca Waldschmidt is poised to take his game to the next level with Germany’s senior side.

Fußball: Länderspiel 2019 - EM Quali - Deutschland vs. Estland

Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany smash eight past Estonia 11.06.2019

Germany maintained their perfect record in European Championship qualifying, but didn't take top spot because Northern Ireland also retained their perfect record. Ilkay Gündogan and Marco Reus impressed.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  