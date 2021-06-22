Euro 2020: Pressure mounts on UEFA and DFB to take a stand for LGBTQ+ rights

Hungary's heaving crowds at the Puskas Arena for Euro 2020 matches may have captured the imagination of football fans worldwide, but LGBTQ+ activists are hoping a different spectacle in Munich can now steal the headlines.

They see Germany's clash with Hungary at the Allianz Arena as an opportunity to make a statement of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, after controversial legislation was passed through the Hungarian parliament banning LGBTQ+ content for minors.

The calls follow Munich City Council's recent motion to have the Allianz Arena illuminated in rainbow colors.

Pressure on DFB

CSD Deutschland, which acts as an umbrella organization for all Christopher Street Day associations in Germany, has had discussions with the DFB (German Football Association) about possible action, and says it's time for the DFB to "show its stance through actions."

"We'd like to see a clear position - so very visible signs [of support]. Be it flags, coloring the stadium, or equipping supporters [with a choreography," said Kai Bölle, who sits on the CSD's board of directors.

"But also statements from the players, so that a position is clearly taken, which is a position the DFB always promises. Through their actions, the players have a direct impact on people and their values. If the players take a stand, if the association takes a stand, then it works.

"It would certainly send a message to sections of the population in Hungary that they have support abroad, that we won't look away."

The Lesbian and Gay Association in Germany (LSVD) has also supported the initiative.

Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says mixing sport and politics is "dangerous".

Sport and politics

For Hungary's largest LGBTQ+ organization, the Hatter Society, the support is clearly a boost.

"As [Viktor] Orban and [his ruling party] Fidesz have pumped endless money into football, attempting to revive it again as a source of national pride, having to walk into a stadium illuminated in rainbow colours would be quite ironic," a spokesperson said, referring to over €2 billion ($2.4 billion) invested in football infrastructure in Hungary by the government since 2010.

"We have experienced immense support from international bodies, but this would be the an obvious sign of solidarity."

Family is Family launched a campaign - #nemvagyegyedül (#youarenotalone) - to support LGBTQ+ people after the new legislation passed.

"A similar message coming from UEFA or from the players could mean the world for many people," a spokesperson told DW.

"It sends the message that it is okay to be a member of the LGBTQI community."

Meanwhile, Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto defended the new law on Monday and said that sporting events had nothing to do with national legislation.

"We have passed this law to protect Hungarian children and Western Europe is now fighting against it," he said. "I find it harmful and dangerous to confuse politics with sport. Historical experience shows that. If anyone, the Germans know this for sure."

Germany international Leon Goretzka, meanwhile, spoke out in support of lighting the stadium, saying it was a "great idea."

Homophobia in football

Bölle, of CSD Deutschland, also highlighted that professional football still has a problem with homophobia through "shaming, chants, insults and exclusions," and that athletes and organizations had a platform to make a difference.

"To this day, there are only openly gay professional athletes once their careers are ended," he pointed out.

"Nobody takes this risk... it suggests that it's not a safe place. Although there's support you don't know if that's really the case. That's why it's all the more important that players, national team players and associations take a stand."

The Hatter Society echoed those views.

"Unfortunately most professional sports have a lot of racism, sexism and homophobia they need to tackle," the spokesperson said.

"Campaigns like rainbow laces or taking the knee go a long way, because they spread awareness about social issues and can reach audiences activists rarely can."

In Februay this year, more than 800 male and female German footballers pledged to support any gay footballers as part of the "Ihr könnt auf uns zählen" ("You can count on us") campaign led by football magazine 11Freunde.

German national team captain Manuel Neuer has been sporting a rainbow-colored captain's armband during the July Pride festivities, which was subject to a UEFA investigation .The investigation concluded that the armband is a "symbol of diversity and thus a good cause" and therefore does not fall foul of UEFA's rules around "political symbols" which are forbidden and usually results in a fine for the national association.

Manuel Neuer will once again wear a rainbow-colored captain's armband.

More action necessary

For CSD Deutschland, even more has to be done to show sincere and concrete support for LGBTQ+ rights. But a symbol of solidarity at the Germany-Hungary match on Wednesday would be a promising start.

The defining decision, however, lies with UEFA, as the official host of the match. And reports suggest they will reject the initiative.

"The DFB says its having a hard time in this situation, because it is a European Championship and because UEFA sets the framework," Bölle said.

"There probably won't be a big action [at the game]. But we hope that conditions will slowly change in professional sport."