Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic, says Norwegian FA

After a lengthy round of phone conferences involving representatives of its 55 member associations, club officials and other stakeholders, UEFA reportedly decided on Tuesday that Euro 2020, its 24-team, multi-host tournament set for June and July will be moved to similar dates in 2021.

The Norwegian FA announced the news in a tweet sent on Tuesday afternoon, which suggested the new dates for the tournament would be June 11 to July 11, 2021.

The 55 nations now have to approve the postponement in a further video conference, with a final decision expected to come from the executive committee. The final stages of the tournament have never been delayed before.

In a nod to its 60th anniversary, Euro 2020 was slated to be played across 12 countries between June 12 and July 12, 2020, with the final at Wembley Stadium in London. Such a structure always made it especially vulnerable once the scale of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent.

With host nations such as England, Germany, Italy and Spain employing various levels of social distancing, border closures and other coronavirus control measures, and most domestic football leagues around the world postponed, UEFA has been left with little choice.

Germany were scheduled to play their Euro 2020 games in Munich

The postponement of Euro 2020 is designed to clear several weeks in the congested calendar to complete domestic league and cup competitions, plus the Champions League and Europa League. But, as with so much else, the situation could change almost daily. There has yet to be announcement on the immediate future of UEFA's club competitions.

What this means for domestic leagues across Europe and other international tournaments - including the Women's Euros - scheduled for 2021, is also not yet clear.

Leagues have urged UEFA to prioritize completing domestic competitions, reflecting a concern that clubs throughout Europe will lose significant ticket and associated match-day revenue by not completing the season while still having to pay their players' salaries.

The Bundesliga's governing body, the DFL, will meet again at the end of the month after announcing on Monday that they were unsure exactly when the league would return and raising the suggestion that more games could be played behind closed doors.