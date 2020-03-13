 Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic, says Norwegian FA | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.03.2020

Sports

Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic, says Norwegian FA

European football's governing body, UEFA, have postponed Euro 2020 until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Norwegian FA. The move is certain to have major implications across the continent.

The European Championships trophy (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone/S. Di Nolfi)

After a lengthy round of phone conferences involving representatives of its 55 member associations, club officials and other stakeholders, UEFA reportedly decided on Tuesday that Euro 2020, its 24-team, multi-host tournament set for June and July will be moved to similar dates in 2021. 

The Norwegian FA announced the news in a tweet sent on Tuesday afternoon, which suggested the new dates for the tournament would be June 11 to July 11, 2021.

The 55 nations now have to approve the postponement in a further video conference, with a final decision expected to come from the executive committee. The final stages of the tournament have never been delayed before.

In a nod to its 60th anniversary, Euro 2020 was slated to be played across 12 countries between June 12 and July 12, 2020, with the final at Wembley Stadium in London. Such a structure always made it especially vulnerable once the scale of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent.

With host nations such as England, Germany, Italy and Spain employing various levels of social distancing, border closures and other coronavirus control measures, and most domestic football leagues around the world postponed, UEFA has been left with little choice. 

Germany were scheduled to play their Euro 2020 games in Munich (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

Germany were scheduled to play their Euro 2020 games in Munich

The postponement of Euro 2020 is designed to clear several weeks in the congested calendar to complete domestic league and cup competitions, plus the Champions League and Europa League. But, as with so much else, the situation could change almost daily. There has yet to be announcement on the immediate future of UEFA's club competitions.

What this means for domestic leagues across Europe and other international tournaments - including the Women's Euros - scheduled for 2021, is also not yet clear. 

Leagues have urged UEFA to prioritize completing domestic competitions, reflecting a concern that clubs throughout Europe will lose significant ticket and associated match-day revenue by not completing the season while still having to pay their players' salaries.

The Bundesliga's governing body, the DFL, will meet again at the end of the month after announcing on Monday that they were unsure exactly when the league would return and raising the suggestion that more games could be played behind closed doors.

Watch video 02:37

Bundesliga stands to lose big in the corona crisis

Fußball Übertragung

Coronavirus: Where do the Bundesliga and European football go from here? 13.03.2020

The coronavirus has forced football matches to be played behind closed doors – or even be canceled. What might the future have in store for the Bundesliga, the Champions League, or even EURO 2020? DW takes a look.

Fussball, Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln

Opinion: Cancel Euro 2020, football is nothing without fans 11.03.2020

In light of the coronavrius, football's governing bodies need to stand up. For DW's Janek Speight, shutting out fans is not the answer, postponing leagues and rescheduling the European Championships is.

Coronavirus in Japan

Coronavirus and sports: Tokyo Olympic chief, Bundesliga player test positive 17.03.2020

The deputy chief of the Tokyo Olympic Committee has tested positive for coronavirus throwing the 2020 Games in to more doubt. Elsewhere, footballers from Wuhan are heading home. Get the latest coronavirus sports updates.

