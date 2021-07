Euro 2020: Italy vs. Spain — live blog

Italy 0-0 Spain London

+++++Click here for the latest updates+++++

54' — Pulsating start

Chances at either end to kick off the second half and the chants erupt from both sets of fans at Wembley. Buckle up ladies and gentlemen, even if there aren't many goals, this is going to be good.

52' — Profligate in front of goal

Spain not taking their chances has been a predominant feature of their performances at Euro 2020, even when beating Croatia 5-3. Tonight they’ve had three big opportunities as the trend has continued with Busquets blazing over with the latest.

SECOND HALF!

We're back underway at Wembley. What will the second half hold?

Spain failed to score in the first half for the first time at Euro 2020

World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger on German broadcaster ARD

"Italy have to start controlling Spain’s midfield better. Bonucci or Chiellini may need to step out to apply pressure and up front they need to go back to the direct passes in behind that created their chances."

Stefan Kuntz, Germany U21 head coach on Dani Olmo

"He’s an incredible player. Whether in midfield or as the lone striker, he’s kaing an impact. He's quick and intelligent and his build-up play is giving Chiellini a lot of problems so far."

HALF TIME! Italy 0-0 Spain

Huge chance for Italy's Emerson at the last, but there have been no goals so far. Nevertheless, there's a fascinating battle brewing for a spot in the Euro 2020 final.

43' — German involvement

Germany are represented in the final four of Euro 2020 by the refereeing team that tonight features Dr. Felix Brych as the frontman. We’re still waiting on the first booking of the game, but the German whistleblower is keep a lid on the theatrics so far.

Dr. Felix Brych picks up the match ball

37' — Good omen for Spain?

Tactically Spain have now taken control of proceedings and the Italians are struggling to come to terms with their approach. Olmo keeps popping up in the half spaces and is impressing, but is still short of a clinical touch whether shooting or passing.

33' — Good omen for Spain?

Spain have scored during the first half in each of their last four matches at EURO 2020. After a strong opening gambit from Italy, they are now looking the more likely to open the scoring at Wembley.

Spain are starting to stretch Italy as the look to break the deadlock at Wembley

27' — Costly mistakes

18-year-old Pedri has been a joy to behold so far. He predicted mistakes would decide the midfield battle and so far, Italy are making more. Two in quick succession for Donnarumma have seen him forced into the first save of the game and Chiellini forced into a last ditch tackle, on both occasion denying Olmo.

24' — Did you know...

...that Italy centre-back Bonucci is still yet to commit a foul at Euro 2020?

19' — Tongue in cheek

It sounds like there's a chant of "It's coming Rome" and not 'home' at Wembley, which then breaks out into Italian chants. When it comes to creating an atmosphere at major tournaments, Italy fans don't disappoint.

15' — Clash of styles

From their passing to their pressing, Italy went full throttle from the first whistle, but having failed to produce a breakthrough are being pegged back by Spain's possession play, which has created chances for Oyarzabal and Torres. Worth the entry fee? To be determined.

11' — Olmo central

We expected Oyarzabal to replace Morata in the front three, but it Leipzig's Olmo is the man operating as the focal point up front. A big ask to play the Flase 9 role against Bonucci and Chiellini.

8' — Big night for Bonucci

A strong start on a milestone night for the Juventus defender, who makes his 17th appearance at the European championships. The 34-year-old moves level with Buffon in that regard, but will be hoping to break the record.

5' — Italy in behind

A first glimpse of Italy's threat on the break, but Emerson's release is late as Barella is flagged for offside having hit the post. Immobile repeats the trick seconds later, but the intent for Italy to thread balls in behind is clear. They just need to work on their timing.

KICK OFF!

We're underway in Wembley where the Italian fans outnumber the Spanish. Spain have been crowned European champions three times, Italy just once, but who will get a chance to add to the trophy cabinet?

Will Italy be celebrating at the end of 90 minutes?

Where will tonight be won and lost?

The consensus amongst expert is that midfield will be the key battle ground. Spain have had the most possession in the tournament, but no-one really expected them to reach the semifinals. Can they control the gamey against an Italy team that also likes to control the game?

History made in London?

A win tonight would see Italy become the first team in the history of the European championships to win six straight matches, breaking a record held by France before this summer.

Fun fact!

Italy are unbeaten in their last 32 international fixtures and there are nine players in their squad who are yet to taste defeat on the international stage as a result.

Italy's greatest strength

The Spanish press have compared facing the Azzurri to "visiting the dentist" and that's perhaps Italy's biggest quality given the fact that few if any teams in world football relish the prospect of facing them. For Luis Enrique's Spain they pose the greatest challenge faced at Euro 2020.

Who is Mikel Oyarzabal?

A surprise in Spain's starting line-up, but not without reason. Oyarzabal has already scored twice at Euro 2020 after netting Spain's fifth in the Round of 16 win against Croatia, not to mention his nerveless penalty to win the shootout against Switzerland in the quarter finals. A fresh threat for Italy's backline to face.

Vialli catching the eye on return to London

Former Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli is dressed to impress in Wembley.

Morata dropped!

The big news from tonight's starting line-ups is that Alvaro Morata has been dropped. The striker has been under fire all tournament, but instead of facing Juventus teammates Chiellini and Bonucci, he has to settle for a place on the bench as the pace of Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal is preffered.

Confirmed line-ups!

Italy: Donnarumma — Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson — Barella, Jorginho, Verratti — Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Spain: Unai Simón — Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Jordi Alba — Koke, Busquets, Pedri — Morata, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Fun fact!

Italy's track record in the final four of the European championships is enviable as they've only failed to make it through one of their previous four appearances when Azeglio Vicini's side lost 2-0 to eventual runners-up Soviet Union 33 years ago.

Complicated history

This is the fourth straight European championships that have pitted Italy against Spain. The last time these sides met in 2016 this happened...

From the coaches' mouth: Roberto Mancini

"It will be difficult, even if Spain are different from Belgium. It will not be the same kind of game compared to the previous one, but it will present many difficulties for sure. Spain have been extraordinary for years, even if now there has been a change and they are a younger side. They have a good coach and very good players."

From the coaches' mouth: Luis Enrique

"I don't think both of us can dominate, so it'll be interesting to see who wins this tussle. Apart from having top players, Italy are a real team. They attack and defend as a unit, which is really similar to what we do. The game will be really interesting. Both teams will have their moments.”

Italy team news

Defender Leonardo Spinazzola remains Italy's lone absentee, though his presence will surely be missed in Roberto Mancini's side.

The AS Roma defender, whose career has been plagued by various injuries, had put together a strong tournament. But the Italian defender was ruled out for the rest of the tournament after suffering an Achilles tear against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea's Emerson is likely to replace the Spinazzola on the left side of Italy's defense.

Spain team news

Spanish coach Luis Enrique is also only down one player for the semifinal — winger Pablo Sarabia.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward injured his thigh in Spain's penalty shootout win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

His absence is likely to open the door once more for RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, who started Spain's first two group stage games before being dropped in favor of Sarabia.

How Italy got here

The Azzurri were among the favorites entering the tournament and have lived up to the hype.

They won all three of their group stage games without conceding a goal, and, after an extra-time grind against Austria in the round of 16, they vanquished Belgium, ranked no. 1 in FIFA's world rankings, 2-1 in Munich to book their ticket for the last four.

Lorenzo Insigne scored the decisive goal for Italy against Belgium

True to form, the Italians have been able to depend on a rock-solid defense. But more importantly, head coach Roberto Mancini has also got the most out of a versatile attack with a variety of goal scorers — six different players have scored for Italy at Euro 2020, four of whom have scored twice.

How Spain got here

It's hard to believe given the quality in their ranks but Spain's results at Euro 2020 haven't been the most impressive.

After two draws in their opening group stage games, only a win over Slovakia — a 5-0 one, to be fair — guaranteed them a spot in the last 16. They then needed extra time to defeat a Croatia side without veteran Ivan Perisic, and the only goal they scored from open play in their penalty shootout triumph over Switzerland was an own goal.

Alvaro Morata revealed that his family had received abuse from Spanish fans

La Roja faced widespread criticism at home for their underwhelming start to the tournament — Alvaro Morata revealed that his wife and children had received verbal abuse from fans in Seville, where Spain played all three of their group-stage games.

The Spaniards have scored the most goals at the tournament (12 goals in five games), held the most possession (67.2%) and passed at the highest success rate (89.4%). But Luis Enrique's side has been rightly criticized for doing too little with their ball dominance and scoring chances.

Recent history

Euro 2020 is the fourth straight European Championship in which the Italians and Spaniards have squared off. Spain defeated Italy in the Euro 2008 quarterfinals and in the Euro 2012 final en route to tournament wins. But Italy came out on top at Euro 2016, beating Spain in the last-16 tie before being knocked out by Germany in the quarterfinals.

Italy beat Spain 2-0 at Euro 2016 in France

Overall, the historical matchup has been pretty even. Spain have won 13 of the 37 games against Italy, while the Italians have won 11 and there have been 13 draws. Both sides have scored 51 goals in the fixture.

The two sides are also set to face off in the Nations League semifinals in October.

How many fans will attend?

The UK government announced in June that capacity at Wembley Stadium will increase to 75% when the ground hosts the Euro 2020 semifinals and final. That will allow up to 60,000 spectators to attend each of the three games.

But that capacity is unlikely to be filled for the Italy-Spain semifinal. Travelers entering the UK must quarantine, even with negative tests, which limits the capability of fans abroad attending the game.

Both Italy's Mancini and Spain's Enrique expressed regret that fans won't be able to travel to the game. Enrique called it a "strange situation" while Mancini dubbed the circumstances "unfair."

The number of spectators at tournament games has been a source of outrage among EU lawmakers. German chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to the UK recently that she was "worried and skeptical" about high attendances at matches.

Wembley hosted 22,500 spectators for England's group-stage games and saw 45,000 people attend England's last-16 win over Germany.