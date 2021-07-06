Euro 2020: Italy vs. Spain — live blog

Italy vs. Spain London

Kickoff Tuesday, July 6 at 1900 UTC

Hola! Buongiorno! Welcome to DW's coverage of the Euro 2020 semifinal clash between Italy and Spain.

Confirmed line-ups!

Italy: Donnarumma — Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson — Barella, Jorginho, Verratti — Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Spain: Unai Simón — Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Jordi Alba — Koke, Busquets, Pedri — Morata, Oyarzabal, Olmo

Fun fact!

Italy's track record in the final four of the European championships is enviable as they've only failed to make it through one of their previous four appearances when Azeglio Vicini's side lost 2-0 to eventual runners-up Soviet Union 33 years ago.

Complicated history

This is the fourth straight European championships that have pitted Italy against Spain. The last time these sides met in 2016 this happened...

From the coaches' mouth: Roberto Mancini

"It will be difficult, even if Spain are different from Belgium. It will not be the same kind of game compared to the previous one, but it will present many difficulties for sure. Spain have been extraordinary for years, even if now there has been a change and they are a younger side. They have a good coach and very good players."

From the coaches' mouth: Luis Enrique

"I don't think both of us can dominate, so it'll be interesting to see who wins this tussle. Apart from having top players, Italy are a real team. They attack and defend as a unit, which is really similar to what we do. The game will be really interesting. Both teams will have their moments.”

Italy team news

Defender Leonardo Spinazzola remains Italy's lone absentee, though his presence will surely be missed in Roberto Mancini's side.

The AS Roma defender, whose career has been plagued by various injuries, had put together a strong tournament. But the Italian defender was ruled out for the rest of the tournament after suffering an Achilles tear against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea's Emerson is likely to replace the Spinazzola on the left side of Italy's defense.

Spain team news

Spanish coach Luis Enrique is also only down one player for the semifinal — winger Pablo Sarabia.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward injured his thigh in Spain's penalty shootout win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

His absence is likely to open the door once more for RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, who started Spain's first two group stage games before being dropped in favor of Sarabia.

How Italy got here

The Azzurri were among the favorites entering the tournament and have lived up to the hype.

They won all three of their group stage games without conceding a goal, and, after an extra-time grind against Austria in the round of 16, they vanquished Belgium, ranked no. 1 in FIFA's world rankings, 2-1 in Munich to book their ticket for the last four.

Lorenzo Insigne scored the decisive goal for Italy against Belgium

True to form, the Italians have been able to depend on a rock-solid defense. But more importantly, head coach Roberto Mancini has also got the most out of a versatile attack with a variety of goal scorers — six different players have scored for Italy at Euro 2020, four of whom have scored twice.

How Spain got here

It's hard to believe given the quality in their ranks but Spain's results at Euro 2020 haven't been the most impressive.

After two draws in their opening group stage games, only a win over Slovakia — a 5-0 one, to be fair — guaranteed them a spot in the last 16. They then needed extra time to defeat a Croatia side without veteran Ivan Perisic, and the only goal they scored from open play in their penalty shootout triumph over Switzerland was an own goal.

Alvaro Morata revealed that his family had received abuse from Spanish fans

La Roja faced widespread criticism at home for their underwhelming start to the tournament — Alvaro Morata revealed that his wife and children had received verbal abuse from fans in Seville, where Spain played all three of their group-stage games.

The Spaniards have scored the most goals at the tournament (12 goals in five games), held the most possession (67.2%) and passed at the highest success rate (89.4%). But Luis Enrique's side has been rightly criticized for doing too little with their ball dominance and scoring chances.

Recent history

Euro 2020 is the fourth straight European Championship in which the Italians and Spaniards have squared off. Spain defeated Italy in the Euro 2008 quarterfinals and in the Euro 2012 final en route to tournament wins. But Italy came out on top at Euro 2016, beating Spain in the last-16 tie before being knocked out by Germany in the quarterfinals.

Italy beat Spain 2-0 at Euro 2016 in France

Overall, the historical matchup has been pretty even. Spain have won 13 of the 37 games against Italy, while the Italians have won 11 and there have been 13 draws. Both sides have scored 51 goals in the fixture.

The two sides are also set to face off in the Nations League semifinals in October.

How many fans will attend?

The UK government announced in June that capacity at Wembley Stadium will increase to 75% when the ground hosts the Euro 2020 semifinals and final. That will allow up to 60,000 spectators to attend each of the three games.

But that capacity is unlikely to be filled for the Italy-Spain semifinal. Travelers entering the UK must quarantine, even with negative tests, which limits the capability of fans abroad attending the game.

Both Italy's Mancini and Spain's Enrique expressed regret that fans won't be able to travel to the game. Enrique called it a "strange situation" while Mancini dubbed the circumstances "unfair."

The number of spectators at tournament games has been a source of outrage among EU lawmakers. German chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to the UK recently that she was "worried and skeptical" about high attendances at matches.

Wembley hosted 22,500 spectators for England's group-stage games and saw 45,000 people attend England's last-16 win over Germany.