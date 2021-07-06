Euro 2020: Italy survive shootout to reach first final since 1968

Italy 1-1 Spain London

(Chiesa 60'; Morata 80')

Italy win on penalties

It was an encounter that would have been worthy of final billing at Euro 2020. In the end though, Italy triumphed, winning 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to fashion a chance to crown themselves European champions for a second time.

With ticket prices on the steep side, Wembley wasn’t at capacity as just under 60,000 fans were in attendance despite concerns raised amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italian supporters outnumbered their Spanish counterparts in the stands and, come the end of a compelling 120 minutes and more of nail-biting action, the entry fee proved to be worth of every penny.

"We never stopped believing and that's why we deserve to win," said Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout thanks to his trademark hop and skip . "I took a deep breath and just tried to produce my best. We have a great team spirit, we sacrifice together, we play together, we laugh together and it shows."

Morata: From hero to heartbreak

Roberto Mancini’s side spent much of the first half on the back foot, but continued to seek out their chances in transition before taking the lead through Federico Chiesa's stunning finish on the hour mark.

"I cannot describe my emotions with words," UEFA's Star of the Match said after the final whistle. "It was a tough match. Spain were great tonight, but now we’re in the final and we’ll be coming back here [Wembley] on July 11 and we’ll see, we’ll see."

Where Italy were effective, Spain were profligate despite extended spells of pressure and possession. Of their 16 shots on goal they managed to make one count though, when Alvaro Morata, dropped from the starting line-up, came off the bench to level the scores ten minutes from time.

However, in what has been a tournament of highs and lows for the much-maligned Spanish striker, there was to be another cruel twist. After 120 minutes failed to separate the sides, it was his missed penalty that ultimately cost La Roja in their first-ever semifinal loss at a major tournament.

Italy, meanwhile, will now take their 33-game unbeaten streak into the final where they will face first-time finalists England or Euro 1992 winners Denmark as they look to win the title for the first time since 1968.

"Credit goes to the lads, but it's not over yet," said head coach Mancini. "We have to recover our strength, it was very hard. I knew it would be the hardest game of the tournament. It is the sixth, it would be it was tiring, but we wanted the final."



Go to page two to relive the action in DW's live blog...