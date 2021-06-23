Euro 2020: Germany vs. Hungary live

Refresh page for live updates (kick off 21:00 CEST)

Fans arriving

Germany fans are showing up and many of them are donning the Pride colors, in defiance of UEFA's decision to stop the stadium being lit up in the same colors for the visit of Hungary.

Team news!

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of Germany's final group game of Euro 2020 and, potentially, of the tournament.

Despite an invigorating win over holders Portugalat the weekend, the fate of both these teams hangs in the balance, as does that of Portugal, who play France in Budapest at the same time.

A win will definitely see Germany progress, while a draw would likely to the same. But a loss to Hungary, who took a point off world champions France last time out, would leave Joachim Löw sweating on results elsewhere. We should know more on that by kickoff.

Löw demands even more

Germany impressed plenty of people with their win over Portugal but Joachim Löw sees room for improvement. "I wasn't entirely happy with the Portugal game," he said on Tuesday evening in a press conference. "There were definitely things we need to improve. Mistakes were made, but we dominated, which is a good place to start."

Goretzka set to replace injured Müller

Germany have yet to make a change to their starting XI in this tournament. But with the games now coming thick and fast, that looks likely to change on Wednesday night. Thomas Müller wore plenty of plasters over a knee injury at training and looks likely to miss out, with recently recovered Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka likely to be his replacement.

The midfielder has been prominent in his support for LGBTQ+ rights in light of the Neuer incident but was focused on the game in his pre-match press conference.

"We have the toughest group by far, and that includes Hungary, too, of course," he said. "You have to break down their defensive wall. We're highly motivated and will find the right solutions. Our only goal is to win."

Rainbow row the main talking point

While there is plenty to play for on the pitch, the spotlight has been firmly turned on UEFA's decision to reject the Munich council's wish to project the rainbow flag on to the stadium ahead of the game.

Despite its constant public insistence that it backs tolerance and inclusion, European football's governing body rejected the application on the grounds that it was "political" given the Hungarian government's position on LGBTQ+ rights. All the background on that one is here.

It follows a decision to investigate Manuel Neuer for wearing a rainbow armband in the Portugal game, which was quickly retracted by UEFA.