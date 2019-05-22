EURO 2020: Germany vs. Belarus LIVE build-up

+++++Join us here again tomorrow for LIVE build-up and coverage of Germany vs. Belarus+++++

Two out of two?

After kicking off EURO 2020 qualfying with a 3-2 win against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, Die Mannschaft have a chance to make it two wins out of two on Saturday. Germany are still repairing the damage from disappointing campaigns at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the inaugural UEFA Nations League, but confidence is high heading into a game Belarus, who currently sit bottom of Group C.

Nico Schulz scored Germany's winner against the Netherlands back in March.

Reus is the man with a plan

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus is expected to lead the line on Saturday and has laid out Germany's recipe for success on Saturday: "We've got to move a lot, find space from deep positions, keep our shape on the day and be ice cold in front of goal."

A 19-year-old veteran?

Kai Havertz has his work cut out for him as he look to break into the Germany team, but was singled out for special praise by Joachim Löw. "To have such a season at 19 and score 17 goals is exceptional," Löw told Kicker. "With Kai Havertz I asked myself after the first time he trained with us whether he could've already been with us for a year or two. It seemed as if he'd always played with the others. I've seen that very, very rarely with a player before."

Possible line-up: Germany

Neuer – Klostermann, Ginter, Süle, Schulz – Kimmich, Gündogan, Goretzka – Gnabry, Reus, Sane

Possible line-up: Belarus

Gutor – Shitov, Martynovich, Polyakov, Volodko – Maevski, Kislyak – Nekhaychik, Dragun, Stasevich – Gordeychuk

Löw misses out

Germany will be without Joachim Löw for the games against Belarus and Estonia after the head coach was taken to hospital following an accident involving a dumbbell. As a result, assistant Marcus Sorg will take charge. "We want to pick up six points, set the standard in the group and go into the break as group leaders with nine points," said Sorg.

Hello and welcome…

…one and all to DW's coverage of Germany's trip to Belarus where they will be looking to maintain their winning ways in EURO 2020 qualifying Group C.