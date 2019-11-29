 Euro 2020: Germany draw France and Portugal in tough group | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.11.2019

Sports

Euro 2020: Germany draw France and Portugal in tough group

The European Championship draw has been made, even though not all of the teams competing have been decided. The draw is a tricky but familiar one for Joachim Löw's Germany.

default

Germany were handed the toughest possible Euro 2020 group. Current World Cup winners France and defending Euro champions Portugal join Joachim Löw's team in Group F.

After an acrobatic display on stage in Bucharest, Romania, the draw finally got underway with a host of former players, including Philipp Lahm, involved. The fourth team in Germany's group depends on the playoffs, and will be one of Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo or Belarus.

In an otherwise somewhat predictable draw, England facing Croatia in a 2018 World Cup semifinal rematch in Group D also sparked interest. Italy play Turkey in the tournament's opening game.

The tournament has sparked controversy as it is not being held in one country, but instead across major European cities. There are reasons for it being a good call. Then again, there are concerns about travel and expense.

Twenty of the 24 teams have already qualified. The final four participants will earn qualification through the UEFA Nations League playoffs. This process is to be contested by 16 teams split into four groups (A to D), with the winner of each group qualifying for next summer’s tournament. The semifinal matchups of the Nations League playoffs are as follows:

A: Bulgaria vs. Hungary, Iceland vs. Romania

B: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Northern Ireland, Slovakia vs. Republic of Ireland

C: Norway vs. Serbia, Scotland vs. Israel

D: Georgia vs. Belarus, North Macedonia vs. Kosovo

The playoff finals will take place March 30th, with each of the four winners earning a place at EURO 2020. Should they each qualify, Israel, Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia and Kosovo would join Finland as tournament debutants.

Pro: Continent-wide EURO 2020 was almost a necessity and should be fun

Saturday's finals draw is focusing minds on UEFA's big gamble. Spreading the tournament across 12 countries could actually end up working well, writes DW Sports' Mark Meadows. (29.11.2019)  

Contra: Why a pan-EURO 2020 is not a good idea

Long distances between matches, no atmosphere, a complicated format. Spreading EURO 2020 across the entire continent is a crazy idea, writes DW Sports' Herbert Schalling. (29.11.2019)  

EURO 2020: Everything you need to know about the draw

The European Championship has undergone a revamp for the 2020 edition and much has changed. From the number of host nations to possible matchups banned by UEFA, here we explain everything you need to know. (22.11.2019)  

Fußball EM 2020 Qualifikation Fans Deutschland - Nordirland

Contra: Why a pan-EURO 2020 is not a good idea 29.11.2019

Long distances between matches, no atmosphere, a complicated format. Spreading EURO 2020 across the entire continent is a crazy idea, writes DW Sports' Herbert Schalling.

UEFA EM-Qualifikation | Deutschland vs. Nordirland | Fans Nordirland

Pro: Continent-wide EURO 2020 was almost a necessity and should be fun 29.11.2019

Saturday's finals draw is focusing minds on UEFA's big gamble. Spreading the tournament across 12 countries could actually end up working well, writes DW Sports' Mark Meadows.

EM Quali Deutschland Weißrussland

Opinion: Germany not ready to win Euro 2020, and that's fine 20.11.2019

Germany will not be challenging to lift the European Championship trophy in 2020, and that's fine given the team's new development cycle. The current squad lacks in two key areas, writes DW's Jonathan Harding.

