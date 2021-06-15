Euro 2020: France vs. Germany — live buildup

France vs. Germany Allianz Arena

Kickoff 19:00 UTC

Guten Tag! Bonjour! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Germany's Euro 2020 opener against reigning world champions France.

Not only have Germany had to wait over a year since Euro 2020 was originally due to kick off, their position in Group F means they've had to wait until last to get their campaign underway. But in Munich on Tuesday, the wait will be over.

We'll have live buildup and coverage throughout the day right here, including updates from the earlier game in Group F, Portugal vs. Hungary.

Focus on: Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is not Germany's captain, nor is he the most experienced player in the squad. But his influence and importance exceed his 26 years.

Often compared to the legendary Philipp Lahm, largely due to his transition from right back to central midfield, he is in fact an entirely different character, not afraid to tell teammates straight up what he thinks.

DW's Jonathan Harding reports from the national team camp: Joshua Kimmich, Germany's heartbeat for Euro 2020 and beyond

From the coach's mouth: Didier Deschamps

"This first game is important - but it won't be decisive. Still, the level of the opposition makes it a difficult opening match. But we're among the best teams in Europe and we know we have to be efficient in the key areas."

When asked what he intends to do to stop Germany's offensive talents, Deschamps said: "Ask Joachim Löw how he's going to stop ours!"

Les Bleus

France are aiming to repeat their feat of 1998 and 2000 when they followed up World Cup triumph with victory at the following European Championships. The reigning world champions, who knocked Germany out of Euro 2016 in the semifinals, are favorites again — and have even strengthened an already formidable side with the return of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

In Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso, there are also four Bayern Munich players in the France squad who will be playing in their home stadium. And with over 2,500 French fans expected among the 14,500 limited capacity, Les Bleus will be hoping to make themselves feel at home.

Müller and Hummels to start?

Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels were both recalled to the Germany squad after being axed back in 2019 — and both are likely to start against France, reports DW's Jonathan Harding.

From the coach's mouth: Joachim Löw

"We've prepared ourselves very well in the last two weeks and have taken steps in the right direction. It's a good atmosphere, but you can also feel a lot of ambition and determination. We're well equipped and can't wait to get started."

Löw's farewell tour

For head coach Joachim Löw, it's the start of his eighth major tournament - and his last, with the Bundestrainer due to step down after the tournament. It marks the end of over 15 years with the German Nationalmannschaft, beginning as Jürgen Klinsmann's assistant at the World Cup in Germany in 2006, via triumph in Brazil in 2014 and tragedy in Russia in 2018.