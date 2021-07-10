Euro 2020 final: Italy vs. England — All you need to know

Italy vs. England, London

Kickoff Sunday, July 11 at 19:00 UTC

Hello! Buongiorno! Welcome to DW's live build-up to the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

England are in a first major tournament final since 1966 and will face Italy, who come into the game on the back of a 33-game unbeaten run.

The final at Wembley Stadium in London is the culmination of the month-long European Championship which, for the first time, has taken place not in one host country but in 11 host cities spread across the continent.

From the surprising early exits of title holders Portugal and world champions France to the end of Joachim Löw's Germany area, the tournament has not been short on footballing drama.

There have been great goals, such as Paul Pogba's spectacular finish for France against Switzerland and Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick for Denmark against England - and goalkeeping blunders from Slovakia's Martin Dubravka and Spain's Unai Simon.

But there was also near-tragedy when Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrestand collapsed against Finland, and political controversy surrounding the displaying of LGBTQ+ flags, not to mention the rises in COVID-19 infection rates caused by the tournament.

But for one night at Wembley, however, the focus will be entirely on Italy and England. And DW has all you need to know head of kick-off.

The Road to Wembley: England

England knocked out Germany en route to the final

Group D:

Croatia 1-0

Scotland 0-0

Czech Rep. 1-0

Last-16:

Germany 2-0

Quarterfinal:

Ukraine 4-0

Semifinal:

Denmark 2-1 (aet)

England cautiously banishing demons

After a rather conservative and cautious group stage in which England managed to score only two goals in three games against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, Gareth Southgate's team only really hit their stride in the knock-out stage.

A famous 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley banished old demons and proved that this England side can mix it with the best – even if Germany at the end of the Joachim Löw era were not quite the proposition they once were.

England's reward was a more favorable pathway to the final. With all due respect to Ukraine and Denmark, England avoided most of Europe's traditional big hitters who were either knocked out (France, Portugal) or on the other side of the draw (Spain, Belgium, Italy).

The Three Lions made short work of Ukraine in Rome in front of a largely expatriate crowd but had to come from behind against Denmark in the semifinal after conceding their first – and as yet only –goal of the tournament.

An extra-time penalty, awarded when Raheem Sterling went down rather easily in the box, was fortunate, and Harry Kane could only convert it on the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel had saved, despite having a laser pen beamed into his eye.

But England didn't care. 55 long years after the 1966 World Cup final, they were in a major tournament final again.

The Road to Wembley: Italy

Italy's players celebrate winning the semifinal penalty shoot-out against Spain

Group A:

Turkey 3-0

Switzerland 3-0

Wales 1-0

Last-16:

Austria 2-1 (aet)

Quarterfinal:

Belgium 2-1

Semifinal:

Spain 1-1 (4-2 on penalties)

Mancini's Italian renaissance

If England's route to the final was fairly straightforward, Italy's was anything but.

Roberto Mancini's men swept aside the much fancied but ultimately disappointing Turks in tournament opener in Rome and they never looked back, comfortably topping Group A with wins against Switzerland and Wales.

A stubborn Austria took Italy to extra-time on their first visit to Wembley in the last-16, before they faced top FIFA-ranked Belgium in a high-quality quarterfinal in Munich. Outscoring Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and co is no easy feat, but the Azzurri managed it with goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne.

By the time Italy returned to Wembley for their semifinal against Spain, the Spaniards had overcome a jittery start to develop into one of the tournament favorites. They were on top when Alvaro Morata's equalizer took the game to extra-time, but Italy ultimately deserved their penalty shootout win.

Mancini's men are now 33-games unbeaten stretching back to September 2018 – an Italian record. It's been a remarkable recovery for a football nation which shamefully failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and they could crown it by extending it to 34 games on Sunday.

Key players: England

Head coach Gareth Southgate is blessed with a wealth of world class attacking talent in his squad and has faced some criticism for not necessarily getting the best out of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Nevertheless, Sterling has been arguably the player of the tournament while captain Kane has four goals to his name, despite a slow start.

Kane will renew hostilities with Italy center-back and captain Giorgio Chiellini, but the big issue for the Italian defense will be how to deal with Sterling's lightning pace and tireless trickery.

Key battle: England captain Harry Kane and Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini

Key players: Italy

While England have relied upon Kane and Sterling for goals, Italy have shared goalscoring responsibilities throughout the team: forwards Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile and Federico Chiesa have all scored two, as have midfielders Matteo Pessina and Manuel Locatelli.

The Azzurri offer a well-balanced and varied threat but the man who conducts the orchestra is more low-profile: Jorginho.

The Brazilian-born Chelsea midfielder, fresh from winning the Champions League, is a key cog both offensively and defensively, controlling Italy's passing when in possession and winning the ball back when not. His eight interceptions against Spain were the most made by any player in a single match at the last two European Championships.

Jorginho's quality may be understated, but his confidence certainly isn't, as his cool winning penalty in the semifinal shootout showed.

England coach Gareth Southgate

The coaches: Gareth Southgate

Incredibly, Gareth Southgate became England manager largely by accident.

When his predecessor Sam Allardyce was secretly filmed telling fictitious businessmen how to circumvent FIFA and FA bans on third-party ownership of players as part of a Daily Telegraph sting, he resigned after just one game and Southgate, then in charge of the under-21s, took temporary charge.

As a club manager, he finished a career high of 12th in the Premier League with Middlesbrough in 2007 but was dismissed following relegation in 2009. But his reputation has improved after leading England to a first World Cup semifinal since 1990 in Russia in 2018, and now to a first major tournament final since 1966.

Tactically conservative, Southgate has faced criticism for not playing attacking football, especially given the offensive quality at his disposal. His omission of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has caused particular consternation. But he has perfected the art of the tournament football, learning from the likes of Didier Deschamps' France to ensure a steady if unspectacular passage through the competition.

Southgate is hugely popular on a personal level, too, having spoken articulately and intelligently about the socio-political debates which have engulfed his young team, notably when it comes to taking the knee against discrimination.

For Southgate, success with England represents a degree of personal redemption, with his own playing career forever associated with his missed penalty against Germany in the Euro 1996 semifinal at Wembley.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini

The coaches: Roberto Mancini (56)

A legendary player at Sampdoria and Lazio in the 1980s and 1990s, and a successful club manager with Inter Milan and Manchester City, Roberto Mancini has nevertheless endured a strained relationship with the Italian national team.

He was famously an unused substitute at the 1990 World Cup in Italy and withdrew from the Squadra Azzurra in acrimonious circumstances ahead of the 1994 World Cup. His comments six years ago that "Italian players deserve to play for the national team; those not born in Italy, even if they have relatives, do not," were also controversial. His reliance on Brazilian-born Jorginho at this tournament (585 minutes playing time – more than any Italy player except goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma) suggests he has revised that particular opinion.

Like Southgate, Mancini has also seen his reputation skyrocket as a man who has led a veritable footballing resurrection. He took over the national team in May 2018 just six months after the Squadra Azzurra had failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 – an earthquake in Italian football.

Under Mancini's tutelage, however, a new Italy side has lost just twice in 38 games and goes into Sunday's final on the back of a 33-game unbeaten run stretching back to September 2018.

Mancini's Azzurri are more creative and expressive than previous Italian teams, abandoning the traditional defensive catenaccio style in favor of a passing game more resemblant of Spanish tiki-taka.