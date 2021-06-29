Euro 2020: England vs. Germany — live updates

England 0-0 Germany London

26' Germany showing early vulnerabilities in the air

After conceding an early header to Harry Maguire from a corner, Germany had difficulties once more dealing with an English set piece. Luckily Joshua Kimmich was there to clear the free kick away.

But after Kieran Trippier is played through down the right, Maguire once again broke free in front of veteran defender Mats Hummels, but the English defender didn't get enough on it to challenge Manuel Neuer in goal.

17' Sterling gets things started for England

England have finally given Manuel Neuer work to do! Raheem Sterling's effort was parried away by Neuer, and the Germany captain was called upon again to stop Harry Maguire's header from the ensuing corner.

Sterling scored both of England's goals in the group stage. Along with Harry Kane, he is one of England's best attackers at Gareth Southgate's disposal.

9' Leon Goretzka wastes no time getting involved

Leon Goretzka unleashes an early effort for Germany

Making his first start at Euro 2020, the Bayern Munich man has been very active in the opening minutes. He fired off the games first shot, nearly picked out Timo Werner with a through ball from midfield and won a foul at the top of the penalty area.

Goretzka had missed Germany's first two games, still recovering from a muscular issue he suffered with Bayern. But he came off the bench and scored a crucial equalizer against Hungary — one that saw Germany finish second in a very difficult Group F to set up this last 16 tie with England.

At 26, he's a leading member of Germany's younger generation that could make some noise at this tournament and next year's World Cup in Qatar.

1' Kickoff! Germany and England players kneel together

We're are underway in London's Wembley Stadium

Players from both teams took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustice. Germany players decided as a team to join England in the protest, which they have done throughout Euro 2020.

"We stand for all these values and think it's right to stand up for such values," Germany coach Joachim Löw told reporters on Monday.

Joachim Löw: England's biggest weakness is...

The Germany coach spoke with German broadcaster ARD ahead of kickoff.

On Leon Goretzka starting: Leon has been up for it in the last few days, whereas Ilkay [Gündogan] was a bit light-headed [with his cold].

On Timo Werner starting: We need depth in our game up front. We can't just play around in front of the defense or in the half-spaces, we need to be unfussy and straightforward, and Timo can hurt their defense with his pace.

On Germany: We've not been consistent, but there's no beauty prize here, it was all about getting through the group and we did that. And if we do the same again today, even better.

We need to be clinical, ice cold, clever up front, and concentrated at the back, no errors. Pretty football without efficiency doesn't achieve anything. No mistakes, no second chances.

On England: England's strength is their speed up front, they get in behind very well. Weaknesses perhaps at the back. Even though they've kept three clean sheets, they're very cautious and there are possibilities to get at them.

Are you ready for England-Germany?

This Jürgen Klopp impersonator sure is...

Raindrops in London

It appears Germany will be playing their second straight game in the rain. According to BBC Weather, there is a 32% chance of rain when the game kicks off, but could subside by the final whistle.

Werner, Goretzka start for Germany

Lineups are in! Timo Werner and Leon Goretzka get their first starts at Euro 2020, replacing Serge Gnabry and Ilkay Gündogan respectively.

Goretzka scored the crucial equalizer that lifted Germany to second place in Group F to set up this tie against England.

Thomas Müller also returns to the starting lineup after starting on the bench against Hungary for fitness reasons.

For England, 19-year-old Bukayo Saka gets his second straight start in the tournament, starting on the right side of a front three with Harry Kane in the middle and Raheem Sterling on the left.

England coach Gareth Southgate appears to have opted for a three-man defense, with Kyle Walker and John Stones on either side of Harry Maguire.

The easy road?

While the exit of France last nightwas the biggest shock of the tournament so far, the Euro 2020 knockouts have been a little bit bonkers all round, with the Netherlands and holders Portugal further big names to fall.

The winner of this one will play the winner of the late game between Sweden and Ukraine, with the two biggest surprise packages to date, Czech Republic or Denmark, awaiting in the semifinal. With Belgium, Italy and Spain on the other side of the draw, it looks a great run for Germany or England on paper but, to paraphrase English managerial great Brian Clough, football isn't played on paper, it's played on grass.

Gnabry returning to happy hunting ground

Jamal Musiala isn't the only member of the Germany squad who spent plenty of his youth in England. Serge Gnabry joined Arsenal's youth setup at 15 in 2010, only leaving London six years later when he was in his early twenties.

But since moving to Bayern Munich in 2017, Gnabry has excelled in London, scoring six in his two appearances there, two against Chelsea and four against Spurs.

"So far I've done very well when I've come back to London, hopefully on Tuesday as well," Gnabry told the Bayern website. "For me, there's always a lot of history when we go to England because I still have some friends there as well. Hopefully they'll be in the stadium."

The German winger hasn't quite caught fire in the tournament yet but hopes to break his duck on Tuesday. "Of course, not having scored yet isn't ideal. But we've progressed as a team. I keep waiting for my chance."

History 'irrelevant' to Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate has had to face a deluge of questions about his penalty miss that sent England out of Euro '96 and Germany to the final at Wembley, this week. But he says that loss, and England's tournament hoodoo against Germany, will play little part for his players on Tuesday.

"I don't need to demystify it. The history is an irrelevance for them," Southgate told British broadcaster ITV. "Of course, they are watching that stuff and getting a bit of an understanding of it but it's not something we're speaking to them about.

"This team has put down lots of historical performances in the last couple of years, made their own history, made their own stories and this is how they should view this game."

Gareth Southgate (number 6) after his penalty miss in Euro 96

Defensive doubts for Germany

Whether or not he tweaks his defensive setup, Joachim Löw could well be forced in to changes in personnel,s with reports that two defenders are fitness doubts. Robin Gosens, the standout player in the only German win of the tournament so far, and Antonio Rüdiger, European champion with London club Chelsea, are reportedly both in danger of missing out. However, Rüdiger did post a picture of himelf, seemingly in training, on Twitter on Monday.

The center back has become a key man for Germany, while Gosens appeared to have offered a solution to the problem on the left side of defense that Löw has struggled to solve for many years. Ilkay Gündogan is also a fitness doubt.

Löw on 'now or never' clash

Every game could now be the last in charge for Joachim Löw, and the Hungary game very nearly was. But the Germany coach didn't seem too flustered by that notion in his pre match press conference. He's seen it all before.

"All in all I thought about it for two seconds," Löw said. "I don't think about it because I have so many other thoughts in my head."

Most of those revolve around key tactical decisions, given how much Germany struggled against Hungary until a second half switch. But Löw insists whoever he picks will be ready.

"This is a match which electrifies everybody. For both teams, it's in or out, it's now or never, the loser goes home. There is a lot at stake tomorrow, I can feel the players are highly motivated and we have analyzed the English side," he said. "We are looking forward to this great encounter and a great evening ahead."





How Germany got here

Joachim Löw's side fluctuated between frustrating and fantastic as they ultimately finished second in Group F.

Germany were clearly second best as a Mats Hummels own goal condemned them to an opening day defeat by France, although there was some understanding for the fact that they were beaten by the reigning world champions and tournament favorites.

Things improved dramatically in the second game, when Germany brushed Portugal aside with a dynamic, powerful and positively chaotic performance. Late bloomer Robin Gosens the star man.

But familiar shortcomings emerged again in the final group game against Hungary as Germany struggled to break down a dogged and well-organized defense. Ultimately, Leon Goretzka was the hero on a roller-coaster night.

Which Germany will show up against England on Tuesday night is anyone's guess.

Better late than never: Leon Goretzka saved the day against Hungary

How England got here

Though Germany have been somewhat unpredictable, England were consistent but unspectacular as they topped Group D.

A 1-0 revenge win over World Cup semifinal foes Croatia got Gareth Southgate's team off to a solid start, but there was frustration when they were held to a goalless draw by neighbors Scotland.

Nevertheless, another 1-0 win over the Czech Republic saw the Three Lions qualify as group winners with just two goals — a negative record.

Do three clean sheets make England a solid tournament team and place them among the favorites? Or does the lack of goals suggest that they're still some way off? We shall see ...

An historic rivalry — or not?

Well, it depends who you ask.

For England, who haven't beaten Germany in a major tournament knockout game since the 1966 World Cup final, the Germans are considered their biggest rivals.

Germany, on the other hand, tend to measure themselves more against the Netherlands and Italy.

But that doesn't mean that games against England are completely irrelevant — especially not games at Wembley, considered by many Germans to be the home of football.

DW's Matt Ford spoke to three prominent German football journalists to find out what the Germans really think of England.

Germany joins England in kneeling protest

Joachim Löw confirmed that Germany's players will kneel with their English opponents ahead of kickoff.

England have knelt before every group stage game in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustice.

England captain Harry Kane will also join German counterpart Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow armband during the match.

Jamal Musiala: Made in England, perfected in Germany?

It's set to be an extra special evening for Jamal Musiala, the 18-year-old Germany winger who grew up in London and represented England at youth level before opting to join the Nationalmannschaft.

He came off the bench against Hungary, becoming the youngest ever player to represent Germany at a major tournament, and was instrumental in setting up Goretzka's goal.

He's likely to start on the bench again against England, but will he have an impact against the country of his childhood?

DW's Michael Da Silva spoke to one of Musiala's former youth coaches to find out more about the youngster.

Made in England: Jamal Musiala opted for Germany and was instrumental against Hungary

Jadon Sancho: Revered in Germany, cast aside by England

Another player set to start as a substitute is Jadon Sancho, although there is a lot less comprehension for that decision — especially in Germany, where Sancho has starred for Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons.

DW's Michael da Silva is among those experts who are baffled by Sancho's omission from the England team.

German team news

German media reports suggest that Löw is likely to make two changes to his starting lineup: Thomas Müller is set to replace the thus-far-ineffective Leroy Sane, while the fit-again Goretzka could start ahead of Ilkay Gündogan.

Both ought to add some much-needed dynamism and creativity to Germany's midfield, not to mention a dangerous goal threat.

DW's Jonathan Harding is in London for us, and has written about how important Müller is to this Germany team.

Der Raumdeuter: "Space interpreter" Thomas Müller is vital to Germany

England team news:

As for England, head coach Southgate has faced criticism for being overly cautious at Euro 2020 so far.

He brought attacking midfielder Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) and winger Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) into the team to face the Czech Republic, but England still only managed one goal, and the pair could be replaced by Phil Foden (Manchester City) and Mason Mount (Chelsea).

Southgate is likely to revert to a more defensive approach on Tuesday, knowing what damage Germany did to an expansive Portugal team but how they struggled against a defensive Hungary.

Some reports in England suggest that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could start in midfield in a 5-4-1 / 3-4-3 formation.

Home advantage for England

Despite the continued spread of the delta variant in London, Wembley's stadium capacity is set to be increased from 20,000 to 45,000, and German fans will be in the minority.

The German Football Association has urged supporters not to travel, but about 2,000 are expected to anyway. They will have to undergo several COVID-19 tests in order to free themselves from UK quarantine after five days, before quarantining for a further 14 days upon their return to Germany, no exceptions.

That's a total of 19 days for 90 minutes of football. Perhaps we should hope it goes to extra-time and penalties, just so that those fans can get their money's worth!