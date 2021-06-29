Euro 2020: England vs. Germany — live buildup

England vs. Germany London

Kickoff 16:00 UTC

Guten Tag! Hello! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Germany's Euro 2020 last 16 clash with England at Wembley.

Defensive doubts for Germany

Whether or not he tweaks his defensive setup, Joachim Löw could well be forced in to changes in personnel,s with reports that two defenders are fitness doubts. Robin Gosens, the standout player in the only German win of the tournament so far, and Antoni Rüdiger, European champion with London club Chelsea, are reportedly both in danger of missing out. However, Rüdiger did post a picture of himelf, seemingly in training, on Twitter on Monday.

The center back has become a key man for Germany, while Gosens appeared to have offered a solution to the problem on the left side of defense that Löw has struggled to solve for many years. Ilkay Gündogan is also a fitness doubt.

Löw on 'now or never' clash

Every game could now be the last in charge for Joachim Löw, and the Hungary game very nearly was. But the Germany coach didn't seem too flustered by that notion in his pre match press conference. He's seen it all before.

"All in all I thought about it for two seconds," Löw said. "I don't think about it because I have so many other thoughts in my head."

Most of those revolve around key tactical decisions, given how much Germany struggled against Hungary until a second half switch. But Löw insists whoever he picks will be ready.

"This is a match which electrifies everybody. For both teams, it's in or out, it's now or never, the loser goes home. There is a lot at stake tomorrow, I can feel the players are highly motivated and we have analyzed the English side," he said. "We are looking forward to this great encounter and a great evening ahead."





How Germany got here

Joachim Löw's side fluctuated between frustrating and fantastic as they ultimately finished second in Group F.

Germany were clearly second best as a Mats Hummels own goal condemned them to an opening day defeat by France, although there was some understanding for the fact that they were beaten by the reigning world champions and tournament favorites.

Things improved dramatically in the second game, when Germany brushed Portugal aside with a dynamic, powerful and positively chaotic performance. Late bloomer Robin Gosens the star man.

But familiar shortcomings emerged again in the final group game against Hungary as Germany struggled to break down a dogged and well-organized defense. Ultimately, Leon Goretzka was the hero on a roller-coaster night.

Which Germany will show up against England on Tuesday night is anyone's guess.

Better late than never: Leon Goretzka saved the day against Hungary

How England got here

Though Germany have been somewhat unpredictable, England were consistent but unspectacular as they topped Group D.

A 1-0 revenge win over World Cup semifinal foes Croatia got Gareth Southgate's team off to a solid start, but there was frustration when they were held to a goalless draw by neighbors Scotland.

Nevertheless, another 1-0 win over the Czech Republic saw the Three Lions qualify as group winners with just two goals — a negative record.

Do three clean sheets make England a solid tournament team and place them among the favorites? Or does the lack of goals suggest that they're still some way off? We shall see ...

An historic rivalry — or not?

Well, it depends who you ask.

For England, who haven't beaten Germany in a major tournament knockout game since the 1966 World Cup final, the Germans are considered their biggest rivals.

Germany, on the other hand, tend to measure themselves more against the Netherlands and Italy.

But that doesn't mean that games against England are completely irrelevant — especially not games at Wembley, considered by many Germans to be the home of football.

DW's Matt Ford spoke to three prominent German football journalists to find out what the Germans really think of England.

Germany joins England in kneeling protest

Joachim Löw confirmed that Germany's players will kneel with their English opponents ahead of kickoff.

England have knelt before every group stage game in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustice.

England captain Harry Kane will also join German counterpart Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow armband during the match.

Jamal Musiala: Made in England, perfected in Germany?

It's set to be an extra special evening for Jamal Musiala, the 18-year-old Germany winger who grew up in London and represented England at youth level before opting to join the Nationalmannschaft.

He came off the bench against Hungary, becoming the youngest ever player to represent Germany at a major tournament, and was instrumental in setting up Goretzka's goal.

He's likely to start on the bench again against England, but will he have an impact against the country of his childhood?

DW's Michael Da Silva spoke to one of Musiala's former youth coaches to find out more about the youngster.

Made in England: Jamal Musiala opted for Germany and was instrumental against Hungary

Jadon Sancho: Revered in Germany, cast aside by England

Another player set to start as a substitute is Jadon Sancho, although there is a lot less comprehension for that decision — especially in Germany, where Sancho has starred for Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons.

DW's Michael da Silva is among those experts who are baffled by Sancho's omission from the England team.

German team news

German media reports suggest that Löw is likely to make two changes to his starting lineup: Thomas Müller is set to replace the thus-far-ineffective Leroy Sane, while the fit-again Goretzka could start ahead of Ilkay Gündogan.

Both ought to add some much-needed dynamism and creativity to Germany's midfield, not to mention a dangerous goal threat.

DW's Jonathan Harding is in London for us, and has written about how important Müller is to this Germany team.

Der Raumdeuter: "Space interpreter" Thomas Müller is vital to Germany

England team news:

As for England, head coach Southgate has faced criticism for being overly cautious at Euro 2020 so far.

He brought attacking midfielder Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) and winger Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) into the team to face the Czech Republic, but England still only managed one goal, and the pair could be replaced by Phil Foden (Manchester City) and Mason Mount (Chelsea).

Southgate is likely to revert to a more defensive approach on Tuesday, knowing what damage Germany did to an expansive Portugal team but how they struggled against a defensive Hungary.

Some reports in England suggest that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could start in midfield in a 5-4-1 / 3-4-3 formation.

Home advantage for England

Despite the continued spread of the delta variant in London, Wembley's stadium capacity is set to be increased from 20,000 to 45,000, and German fans will be in the minority.

The German Football Association has urged supporters not to travel, but about 2,000 are expected to anyway. They will have to undergo several COVID-19 tests in order to free themselves from UK quarantine after five days, before quarantining for a further 14 days upon their return to Germany, no exceptions.

That's a total of 19 days for 90 minutes of football. Perhaps we should hope it goes to extra-time and penalties, just so that those fans can get their money's worth!