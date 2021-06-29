Euro 2020: England vs. Germany — live buildup

England vs. Germany London
Kickoff 16:00 UTC
Guten Tag! Hello! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Germany's Euro 2020 last 16 clash with England at Wembley.
How Germany got here
Joachim Löw's side fluctuated between frustrating and fantastic as they ultimately finished second in Group F.
Germany were clearly second best as a Mats Hummels own goal condemned them to an opening day defeat by France, although there was some understanding for the fact that they were beaten by the reigning world champions and tournament favorites.
Things improved dramatically in the second game, when Germany brushed Portugal aside with a dynamic, powerful and positively chaotic performance. Late bloomer Robin Gosens the star man.
But familiar shortcomings emerged again in the final group game against Hungary as Germany struggled to break down a dogged and well-organized defense. Ultimately, Leon Goretzka was the hero on a roller-coaster night.
Which Germany will show up against England on Tuesday night is anyone's guess.
Better late than never: Leon Goretzka saved the day against Hungary
How England got here
Though Germany have been somewhat unpredictable, England were consistent but unspectacular as they topped Group D.
A 1-0 revenge win over World Cup semifinal foes Croatia got Gareth Southgate's team off to a solid start, but there was frustration when they were held to a goalless draw by neighbors Scotland.
Nevertheless, another 1-0 win over the Czech Republic saw the Three Lions qualify as group winners with just two goals — a negative record.
Do three clean sheets make England a solid tournament team and place them among the favorites? Or does the lack of goals suggest that they're still some way off? We shall see ...
An historic rivalry — or not?
Well, it depends who you ask.
For England, who haven't beaten Germany in a major tournament knockout game since the 1966 World Cup final, the Germans are considered their biggest rivals.
Germany, on the other hand, tend to measure themselves more against the Netherlands and Italy.
But that doesn't mean that games against England are completely irrelevant — especially not games at Wembley, considered by many Germans to be the home of football.
DW's Matt Ford spoke to three prominent German football journalists to find out what the Germans really think of England.
Germany joins England in kneeling protest
Joachim Löw confirmed that Germany's players will kneel with their English opponents ahead of kickoff.
England have knelt before every group stage game in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement against racial injustice.
England captain Harry Kane will also join German counterpart Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow armband during the match.
Jamal Musiala: Made in England, perfected in Germany?
It's set to be an extra special evening for Jamal Musiala, the 18-year-old Germany winger who grew up in London and represented England at youth level before opting to join the Nationalmannschaft.
He came off the bench against Hungary, becoming the youngest ever player to represent Germany at a major tournament, and was instrumental in setting up Goretzka's goal.
He's likely to start on the bench again against England, but will he have an impact against the country of his childhood?
DW's Michael Da Silva spoke to one of Musiala's former youth coaches to find out more about the youngster.
Made in England: Jamal Musiala opted for Germany and was instrumental against Hungary
Jadon Sancho: Revered in Germany, cast aside by England
Another player set to start as a substitute is Jadon Sancho, although there is a lot less comprehension for that decision — especially in Germany, where Sancho has starred for Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons.
DW's Michael da Silva is among those experts who are baffled by Sancho's omission from the England team.
German team news
German media reports suggest that Löw is likely to make two changes to his starting lineup: Thomas Müller is set to replace the thus-far-ineffective Leroy Sane, while the fit-again Goretzka could start ahead of Ilkay Gündogan.
Both ought to add some much-needed dynamism and creativity to Germany's midfield, not to mention a dangerous goal threat.
DW's Jonathan Harding is in London for us, and has written about how important Müller is to this Germany team.
Der Raumdeuter: "Space interpreter" Thomas Müller is vital to Germany
England team news:
As for England, head coach Southgate has faced criticism for being overly cautious at Euro 2020 so far.
He brought attacking midfielder Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) and winger Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) into the team to face the Czech Republic, but England still only managed one goal, and the pair could be replaced by Phil Foden (Manchester City) and Mason Mount (Chelsea).
Southgate is likely to revert to a more defensive approach on Tuesday, knowing what damage Germany did to an expansive Portugal team but how they struggled against a defensive Hungary.
Some reports in England suggest that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could start in midfield in a 5-4-1 / 3-4-3 formation.
Home advantage for England
Despite the continued spread of the delta variant in London, Wembley's stadium capacity is set to be increased from 20,000 to 45,000, and German fans will be in the minority.
The German Football Association has urged supporters not to travel, but about 2,000 are expected to anyway. They will have to undergo several COVID-19 tests in order to free themselves from UK quarantine after five days, before quarantining for a further 14 days upon their return to Germany, no exceptions.
That's a total of 19 days for 90 minutes of football. Perhaps we should hope it goes to extra-time and penalties, just so that those fans can get their money's worth!
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1909: England's amateurs on cloud nine
Some claim this 1909 game to be England's biggest ever win over Germany, although it doesn't exist in the official record books because of its amateur status. Hat tricks from Thomas C. Porter and Cyril E Dunning helped England to an emphatic 9-0 win at the long-since-demolished Oxford City ground.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1966: Goal controversy
Probably the most famous of all the meetings between the sides. Played at Wembley, the 1966 World Cup final was a thriller settled in extra time by one of the most controversial goals ever. More than 50 years have passed since England's 4-2 win and still the debate rages about whether England's third goal – the second of Geoff Hurst's hat trick – actually crossed the line.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1968: A measure of revenge for West Germany
With several players remaining from the 1966 World Cup final lineups, this friendly –played in Hanover – was seen as a chance for the West Germans to get their own back. A scrappy and overly physical encounter was settled in the 80th minute when Franz Beckenbauer's effort was deflected past England keeper Gordon Banks. It was England's first loss in continental Europe since 1963.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1970: West Germany stage Mexican comeback
The sides were drawn together in the quarterfinals of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. England took a 2-0 lead but soon capitulated without goalkeeper Gordon Banks. Goals from Franz Beckenbauer and Uwe Seeler drew the Germans level before Gerd Müller settled the game in extra time for a 3-2 win. Four days later, British Prime Minister Harold Wilson blamed Labour's election loss on the defeat.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1972: West Germany outclass England twice
Another year, another quarterfinal meeting, this time at the European Championship. At the time knockouts were played over two legs, home and away. West Germany won 3-1 at Wembley thanks to a 26th Minute strike from Uli Hoeness and late goals from Günter Netzer and Gerd Müller. The sides drew 0-0 in the second leg in West Berlin and West Germany would go on to win the tournament.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1982: Knockout blow for England
In a tournament that employed a format with two separate group stages, a 0-0 draw was enough to knock England out and see West Germany through to the semis. They defeated France on penalties to make the final, but would fail to lift the trophy. West Germany would lose 3-1 to Italy at the Bernabeu in a final best remembered for Marco Tardelli's passionate celebration.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1990: Penalties, tension and tears in Turin
England's first semifinal since their triumph in 1966 saw them produce their best performance of Italia '90. Andreas Brehme put Germany ahead before Gary Lineker leveled for England late on. Then came Paul Gascoigne's tears after a yellow card that meant he would have missed the final. It went to penalties, and misses from Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce (pictured) fatefully sent England home.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1996: It's coming home... to Germany
In their first home tournament since 1966, England met their rivals in the semifinal having seemingly exorcised their penalty demons against Spain in the previous round. An entertaining and even game, featuring the likes of Matthias Sammer and the imperious Germany captain Andreas Möller, somewhat inevitably came down to penalties. This time Gareth Southgate was the Englishman who missed.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2000: Didi's farewell gift to Wembley
England had grand plans to mark the last game at their famous old stadium. The scene was a qualifying match for the 2002 World Cup, but it turned into a miserable farewell. A long-range strike from Dietmar Hamann was the only goal of a drab game. The defeat had far-reaching consequences for the hosts, with coach Kevin Keegan resigning immediately afterwards.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2001: The miracle of Munich?
After the misery of their Wembley display earlier in the same qualifying group, England produced arguably their finest performance of the 21st century under Sven-Goran Eriksson in Munich. After Carsten Jancker opened the scoring, the visitors roared back into the game. Michael Owen (l.) bagged a hat trick while Steven Gerrard (r.) and Emile Heskey also notched goals in a 5-1 wolloping.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2010: Crossbar controversy reigns again
A young and skillful Germany side overran England in this World Cup last-16 game in Bloemfontein, South Africa, but only led 2-1 heading towards halftime. Frank Lampard then unleashed a strike from distance that struck the underside of the bar and seemed to bounce down at least a meter over the line. But Uruguayan referee Jorge Larrionda failed to award the goal. Germany went on to win 4-1.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2016: Comeback Lions hit three
It was only a friendly, but ahead of Euro 2016 a new-look England team came from two goals down to defeat Germany in Berlin. Deli Alli, aged just 19, stole the show as Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, and an injury-time winner from Erik Dier sealed a 3-2 win. England would crash out to Iceland in the round of 16 at the European Championship, Germany would lose to hosts France in the semifinal.
Author: Matt Pearson, Janek Speight