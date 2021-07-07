Euro 2020: England vs. Denmark — live blog

England 0-0 Denmark London

20' — Proving the point

Jordan Pickford has misplaced all three passes he's made so far. He has made a save though.

18' — Nerves on show

Things have settled since a frantic start as we see signs of the occasion getting to England for the first time. Surprise, surprise, the almost costly mistake comes from a goalkeeper. What is it with the Three Lions and goalkeepers?

12' — No grip on Sterling

Denmark are struggling to deal with Raheem Sterling. The Manchester City winger is wreaking havoc with his work on and off the ball as he carves out another promising moment, cutting onto his favoured right foot only to scuff his shot at Schmeichel's goal.

6' — Big chance

Sterling has set up six Kane goals for England, including the opener against Ukraine. Kane looked to return the favour with an early ball which flashes across the front of goal without getting a touch from Sterling. England in the ascendency early.

4' — Hosts quick off the mark

A fantastic opening has set the tone in the second semifinal. England are applying an intense press, but have been penalised for a few early fouls as a result. What is it they say about letting your opponents know you're there early.

KICK OFF!

The national anthems have been sung, the knees have been taken and we're underway at Wembley. England looking to return to the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966, while Denmark are hoping to fashion a chance to reclaim the title they unexpectedly won in 1992.

There are roughly 8,000 Denmark fans at Wembley

"More worried about Sterling"

Bjarne Goldbaek, former Denmark and Bundesliga midfielder, talking on German broadcaster ZDF: "I'm more worried about Sterling [than Kane]. He can do it all. He can create, convert and has pace in one-on-one situations. If you shut him down, you reduce the service to Kane."

No pressure, kid

At 19 years and 305 days old, Bukayo Saka is the youngest player to start a match for England at the semi-final stage or later of a major tournament.

Nearly men?

From Gary Lineker to Rio Ferdinand, former England internationals are convinced of the quality in Gareth Southgate's squad. They've reached back-to-back semifinals at major tournaments, but now risk being seen as nearly men if they fail to capitalise on another opportunity.

Inspired by tragedy

Denmark's journey following the trauma of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest has been emotional and extraordinary. Eriksen will be in attendance tonight along with the medics that saved his life, as his side look to recreate the magic of 1992 when they were crowned European champions against all odds.

Momentous occasion

Gareth Southgate, England head coach: "We don't have as good a football history as we'd like to believe sometimes. These players are making massive strides and breaking barriers all the time. We have never been to a Euros final so we can be the first, which is really exciting for us all."

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS!

England: Pickford — Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw — Phillips, Rice — Saka, Mount, Sterling — Kane

Denmark: Schmeichel — Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard — Stryger, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle — Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

Tough match-up

History suggests this may not be one for the neutrals. All seven fixtures to take place at Wembley have ended in a 1-0 scoreline. Denmark have won two of those – including the last such clash, a UEFA Nations League group match back in October 2020.

Sold-out Wembley

60,000 fans will be admitted to Wembley for tonight's game - 75% of the stadium's capacity. DW's Matt Pearson is on the ground with the pre-match atmosphere building nicely.

Team news: England

Word out of the England camp is that, despite impressing against the Ukraine, Jadon Sancho is set to drop back out of the starting line-up with Bukayo Saka expected to feature from the off.

Possible line-up: Pickford — Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw — Phillips, Rice — Saka, Mount, Sterling — Kane

Team news: Denmark

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand is expected to name an unchanged starting line-up, which means Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen will once again start from the bench.

Possible line-up: Schmeichel — Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard — Stryger, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle — Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

How England got here

After a pedestrian group stage, England have been one of the most impressive sides at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate's side won Group D despite scoring just two goals, recording two victories against Croatia and the Czech Republic and a draw against Scotland. Both goals were scored by Raheem Sterling, who appears to have been finally embraced by his own country after years of criticism surrounding his national team performances.

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates his decisive goal against Germany

The group victory set up a date with Germany, a team they don't normally beat at major tournaments, in the round of 16. But the Three Lions prevailed this time, a 2-0 win that brought an end to Germany's Joachim Löw era.

England then doubled their tournament goal total in a 4-0 quarterfinal win against Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine. In the victory, Southgate's team became the first to not concede in the first five games at a European championship.

Will Jadon Sancho start again?

A day after the announcement that he would move to Manchester United, Jadon Sancho finally made his first start at Euro 2020.

Jadon Sancho (middle) shoots from the top of the box against Ukraine

The former Borussia Dortmund forward's absence in Southgate's side had been perplexing given his success in Germany: He had 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games in Dortmund. The 21-year-old had seen the likes of Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka get minutes ahead of him.

But Southgate finally gave Sancho his shot, playing him on the right of a front three with Sterling and captain Harry Kane. But the English forward didn't exactly impress in his debut start aside from a few flashes reminiscent of his Dortmund days.

With several strong attackers in Southgate's stable, the jury is out as to whether Sancho will crack the starting lineup against Denmark.

How Denmark got here

As inspirational stories go, this Danish team has put together a good one, and most neutrals are hoping it has a happy ending.

Christian Eriksen's collapse in the first half of Denmark's first group game against Finland — later revealed to be cardiac arrest — understandably shook the team. Following the incident, the Danes lost 1-0 to Finland and 2-1 to Belgium in their next game. But a 4-1 victory over Russia in their final group game saw them qualify for the knockout stages.

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg celebrates his goal against Wales

A 4-0 win over Wales followed, which made Kasper Hjulmand's side one of the few to score at least four goals in consecutive games at a European championship. Denmark then beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarterfinals, a victory which included an early strike from Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney.

The Danes are now set to participate in the semifinals for the first time since Euro '92, their only tournament victory.

Recent history

The current England and Denmark sides should be rather familiar with each other. The two squared off twice in the UEFA Nations League in September and October 2020, which resulted in a 0-0 draw and a 1-0 Denmark win.

England have won 12 of the 21 games in the matchup, though half the victories came before 1980. Denmark has won just four in the fixture, and there have been five draws.

England will be able to bank on a strong home support against Denmark

Home advantage for England

Both teams have enjoyed a strong home support as host nations. England have played all but one of their five games during Euro 2020 at London's Wembley Stadium, while Denmark played all three of their group stage games at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

With the semifinals and final to take place at Wembley, England stand to gain the most from home support. That's also due to quarantine rules for visitors to the United Kingdom, which even apply to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. As with many national teams playing in Britain, Denmark will therefore have to rely on fans who already live in the UK.

Wembley's stadium capacity is also set to increase to up to 60,000 spectators for the semifinals and final, another factor that will likely benefit England.

The number of spectators at tournament games has been a source of outrage among EU lawmakers. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a trip to the UK recently that she was "worried and skeptical" about high attendances at matches.