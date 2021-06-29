Euro 2020: England beats Germany to end the Joachim Löw era

England 2-0 Germany London

(Sterling 75', Kane 86')

Germany have been knocked out of Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage after defeat to England at London's Wembley Stadium, a result which sees Joachim Löw's 15-year tenure as national team coach come to an end.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored late on in London to condemn Germany to a 2-0 defeat, while Thomas Müller missed a great chance to equalize the Nationalmannschaft.

It is the first time Germany have lost at Wembley since a friendly defeat in 1975, and it is the first time they have lost to England in the knockout stage of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final – also at Wembley.

Germany dominated the opening stages with intensive pressing in midfield and direct, vertical balls to Timo Werner up front – in line with Löw's plan. But, apart from one golden chance for Werner, Germany didn't create enough danger.

On the other hand, the defense, considered to be at risk from England's free kicks and crosses, did well, led by Mats Hummels who rescued Germany with a last-ditch intervention just before halftime.

But when England abandoned long balls and looked to utilized the dangerous Sterling, the game tipped in their direction, the Manchester City man finishing off Luke Shaw's cross in the penalty area with 15 minutes remaining.

Shortly later, England repeated the move. This time, it was Jack Grealish who crossed for the otherwise quiet Harry Kane, and the center forward finally got his goal.

England will play Sweden or Ukraine in the quarterfinal in Rome.

