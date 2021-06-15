Euro 2020: Could Turkey 'home games' in Baku be a lifeline for Erdogan's government?

The timing of Euro 2020 could scarcely be better for the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A new focal point is desperately needed in order to distract attention from serious economic and political problems at home. The delayed football tournament, which began with Turkey's 0-3 defeat to Italy in Rome on June 11, could be just the thing.

Of late, the Erdogan government has been badly hit by the sensational allegations of a fugitive mafia boss. Sedat Peker's weekly tell-all monologues, a viral series of YouTube videos viewed more than 100 million times since the beginning of May, have rocked Erdogan's regime and brought Turkey's infamous "deep state" back in the spotlight.

Erdogan's rejection

Peker, who once openly supported Erdogan's ruling party and fled Turkey in 2019 allegedly to avoid prosecution, says he is now in Dubai. His accusations against current and former government officials range from corruption, covert arms deliveries and drug smuggling, to rape and unsolved murders.

Sedat Peker's YouTube series has caused waves in Turkey

Erdogan and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the main target of Peker's monologues, have rejected the accusations. Erdogan has accused his opposition of relying on "slanders" by crime groups. Soylu, whose resignation has been demanded by the opposition, has said the accusations were a plot against Turkey.

As Peker's claims put the officials on the defensive, anticipation surrounding an exciting Turkish team preparing for Euro 2020 came to the government's rescue by putting the Turkish public under their spell, to a large extent.

However, according to opponents of the government in the football-crazy country, the effect of football as "the opium of the people" will not last long this time.

Opposition lawmaker Erdogan Toprak says football will not cover Turkey's issues

Bandage is not big enough

Erdogan Toprak, a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the chief adviser of the party leader, told DW that Turkey's Euro 2020 games can only really occupy the agenda in the country for a few days as "Turkey has problems so big that they can not be covered by a football match."

"This bandage will not cover the wound," the former deputy head of the CHP added, referring to the high unemployment rate, high cost of living, tourism revenue loss caused by government mismanagement of the pandemic and the alleged cooperation between mafia boss Peker and Erdogan's party.

'Nobody can hide behind Turkish national team'

Arif Kizilyalin, a sports columnist for the Turkish opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, agrees with Toprak. "The problems in Turkey have blown past the point where football can make people forget them. Once in Latin America and Spain, there was a saying that 'football is the opium of the people.' But there is no painkiller or drug that can deaden the problems like the ones in Turkey," Kizilyalin told DW.

Turkish journalist Arif Kizilyalin says the Erdogan regime can't hide behind the national team

"I hope that Turkey will get enthusiastic and unite behind the national team, but, on the other hand, economic downturn with the Turkish lira at all-time low and Sedat Peker's claims will not be forgotten either. Nobody can hide behind the Turkish national team and try to make people forget those things this time."

Turkish football has long been intertwined with politics. In 2020, upstarts Istanbul Basaksehir won the top-flight Süper Lig with the help of substantial support and patronage from Erdogan and his allies. Nihat Özdemir, the head of the Turkish Football Federation, is among a handful of contractors allegedly favored by the government and has very close ties to Erdogan.

Erdogan seeks an oasis

Toprak and Kizilyalin both suggest that the Turkish government will seek to exploit any possible success story by the national team at Euro 2020.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes for a boost from the Euros

"I want the Turkish national team to be successful with all my heart. We are always proud of such a success. But they will definitely propagandize it," CHP lawmaker Toprak said. "Because there is no positive development in the country they govern. They want to benefit from the value created by someone else. But such a success would not be theirs. It would belong to the footballers on the pitch."

Kizilyalin also says the government is doomed to fail to paint any positive outcome as its own success, even though it has control over more than 90% of Turkey's conventional media. "The Turkish national team is not President Erdogan's team," he added. "Success by the national team ... would purely belong to the coach Senol Günes and his team."

Another bad start

Günes is looking to repeat the success of his 2002 World Cup campaign, in which he led Turkey to third. Turkey will also take inspiration from their third-place finish at Euro 2008, in which the team was labeled the "Comeback Kings."

Turkey fell to a heavy defeat in their opener against Italy

And they'll have to live up to that reputation this year as well after continuing their record of losing all of their opening games at major tournaments with that deserved defeat against Italy.

Fortunately, Turkey's next two games against Wales on June 16 and Switzerland four days later will both take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, and are already being dubbed "home games" due to the close links between the two nations.

Baku factor

Over 20,000 Turkish fans are expected to travel to the Azeri capital, and the team will also be able to count on support from the locals, with whom they share close ethnic Turkic ties.

Indeed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and football federation boss Özdemir both underlined the neighboring countries' "two states, one nation" motto following last month's friendly game between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the southern Turkish province of Antalya.

Cavusoglu praised the Turkish fans, who also chanted for Azerbaijan during the game and showed everybody "to whom Karabakh belongs." Turkey had provided military support to Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.

Speaking to reporters along with the Turkish officials, Rovnag Abdullayev, the head of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, said that he hopes the Turkish national team wins its games in Baku with the help of the Azeri fans in the stands.

But whether it will be enough to see Turkey progress from Group A and distract from dissatisfaction with Erdogan at home remains to be seen.