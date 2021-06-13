Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen 'stable' in hospital after collapsing on pitch

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is in a "stable condition" in hospital in Copenhagen after collapsing during his team's Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday, the Danish Football Association (DBU) confirmed on Sunday morning.

"This morning, we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," read the statement.

"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident."

What happened to Eriksen?

Midfielder Eriksen, 29, fell face-first onto the turf 42 minutes into the Group B fixture and remained motionless after going to receive a thrown-in near the corner flag.

Medics were immediately called onto the pitch and performed CPR while his teammates shielded him from view in moving and distressing scenes. The Inter Milan player was then taken to the nearby Rigshospitalet hospital for treatment.

Euro 2020 organizers UEFA was initially suspended the match before resuming play at 20:30 local time after Eriksen, by this point stable in hospital, had encouraged his teammates to play on via Facetime.

Denmark went on to lose 1-0 as Finland marked their first-ever match at a European Championships with a famous win. But the focus of players, fans, officials and pundits remained with Eriksen.

In Saturday's late game, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, a teammate of Eriksen's at Italian champions Inter Milan, celebrated his opening goal against Russia in St. Petersburg by shouting "Chris, stay strong! I love you!"

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs, etc.," continued the statement from the DBU.

"We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family."

Denmark have postponed their planned Sunday training session, and all media activities have also been canceled.

Criticism of decision to continue

Despite Eriksen's insistence that the match should continue in his absence and his teammates' willingness to oblige,the decision to allow the game to continue has drawn criticism.

"I respect that our team and also the Finns managed to play on. But when something like this happens, they are full of emotions and don't have the overview to make important decisions," said Denmark legend and Euro 1992 winner Michael Laudrup. "I think it's wrong to have to make a decision so soon after an emotional event."

According to Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, UEFA put "no pressure" on the players to continue, however only offered two options: play that evening, or play on Sunday at midday. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who subsequently fumbled Joel Pohjanpolo's header for Finland's decisive goal, told the BBC that UEFA's two options were "ridiculous" and that he "couldn't understand" them.

UEFA referred to Article 29 of its own statues which states: "If a match cannot be started or completed, the whole match or the remaining time should be played on the next day." The statutes don't refer to emergencies such as that in Copenhagen.

In Germany, while the current Germany squad and coaching staff conveyed a message of support to Eriksen, German 2014 World Cup winners Christoph Kramer and Per Mertesacker also criticized the decision to continue.

"In my opinion, the error lies with UEFA who have to say: we have a different view and we won't be playing on today. I don't know how anyone can have another opinion," said Kramer in his role as a pundit on public broadcaster ZDF. Kramer himself suffered a serious concussion during the 2014 World Cup final and had to be substituted after asking the referee if it was really the World Cup final.

"The question is: can any of them [Eriksen's teammates] think properly in such a moment? I say: no. Today simply wasn't about football. I think would have been better to process the emotions, sleep on it for a night, and then you can always play tomorrow."

