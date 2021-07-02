Euro 2020: Belgium's 'golden generation' running out of time

Belgium 1-2 Italy, Munich

(Lukaku pen. 45' — Barella 31', Insigne 44')

Not everything that glitters is gold. Or better said, not everything that’s gold, glitters.

That’s certainly the case for Belgium’s golden generation after Italy crushed their dreams of lifting a first-ever major trophy with victory in their Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash in Munich.

For many Belgium supporters inside the Allianz Arena the result was soul-destroying. It was a "we’ve been here before" moment — and they have been. In 2018 it was France that put an end to their World Cup hopes in Russia, this time around it was the Azzuri.

"I'm still playing certain phases in my head," defender Jan Vertonghen said after the game."This was another missed opportunity, just like the previous tournaments."

Belgium’s number one status in FIFA’s world rankings will never carry the same weight as a trophy and fans are aware that the window of opportunity is getting smaller.





Belgium have failed to play to the peak of their powers under head coach Roberto Martinez

Same old story

Knowing that Euro 2020 may represent their last shot at glory, the sense of urgency was palpable before kick-off outside the Allianz Arena. Many Red Devils’ fans expressed that "it’s time to deliver" and that their side "need to prove the golden generation label."

Midfielder Axel Witsel promised pre-match that "there will be a real battle in midfield," but in the end, Belgium failed to battle through the critical moments.

Trailing by a single goal at the break thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s late first-half penalty, many fans still thought Belgium could turn this around. After the restart, not even the individual brilliance of Lukaku or a moment of inspiration from an injury-hit Kevin De Bruyne could make the difference they were desperate for.

That fact was painfully evident in the 70th minute when Lukaku and Thorgan Hazard both failed to apply the finishing touch to level the scores. It was a moment that rattled the hopes of Belgian fans’ in attendance.

This chance somehow failed to produce Romelu Lukaku and Belgium's second goal of the evening

Time was running out, not only on the pitch, but also for this golden generation to crown themselves with glory. "This hits hard but we knew it was going to be a tough game," conceded goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

A race against time

Belgian fans take pride in this team. Pride in their talent. Pride that a country with a population of only 12 million, has managed to produce so many stars. From Lukaku and De Bruyne to the Hazard brothers, the emergence of such talent in one generation is rare.

Several stars within the squad were in or entering their prime. There was a team spirit fostered by a core group of players that have developed together and been shaped by their highs and lows on the international stage.

"We were in Russia together. We’ve been through the emotions together having beat teams like Brazil. Having to adapt to different styles," said head coach Roberto Martinez before the game.

For all that experience though, they still fell short. They had the stars, the system, the pragmatism and the experience. De Bruyne admitted that "getting eliminated is always a disappointment," but on the way from the stadium to the U-Bahn talk had already turned to the future for fans of the Red Devils.

After all, while the aging squad is a concern, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar may offer Belgium one last opportunity to turn this talent into a title win.