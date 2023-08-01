  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
CultureUnited States of America

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dies at 25

17 minutes ago

Cloud's family said that he was struggling with the recent death of his father. Cloud was known for playing Fezco in HBO's intense teen drama "Euphoria."

https://p.dw.com/p/4UcIZ
American actor Angus Cloud at the Variety 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration
Angus Cloud's family said he had struggled with mental health issuesImage: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/IMAGO

Angus Cloud, American actor and cast member of the popular HBO teen drama series "Euphoria," died on Monday at the age of 25, in his family home in Oakland, California.

Cloud played the role of Fezco "Fez" O'Neill — a drug dealer with a soft side and moral code —  in the award-winning series which starred Zendaya in the lead role of Rue Bennett. "Euphoria" is one of the most-watched HBO shows, known for the dark portrayal of teenagers with issues of drug use, mental health and sexual assault in its episodes.

What did the statement say?

In a statement, Cloud's family said that he was hit hard by the demise of his father who had passed just days before. The statement mentioned the young actor's struggle with mental health, without giving a specific cause of death.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," it said. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

His family asked the world to remember him for his "humor, laughter and love for everyone," in the statement.

How did Cloud start his acting career?

Fezco was Cloud's first role as an actor.

He was discovered by casting scout Eleonore Hendricks while walking on the streets of New York with his friends. 

The cast of "Euphoria," including Angus Cloud, at the show premier in Los Angeles in 2019
"Euphoria" was Angus Cloud's first acting role Image: Dave Starbuck/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

Cloud went on to act in the pivotal role for the first two seasons and his character was last arrested by the police after a shootout. Filming of the third season of "Euphoria" has not yet begun.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and 'Euphoria' family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," the show posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Apart from the show, Cloud played a supporting role in his first film, "The Line," a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich which premiered earlier this year. He was also recently cast in "Scream 6." 

Emmy winners and highlights: KJ Matthews reports

mk/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Editor's note: If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Nigerien security forces launch tear gas at protesters in Niamey, Niger

Niger coup: Burkina Faso, Mali warn against intervention

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A worker at the Stock Exchange in Johannesburg, South Africa stands in front of a huge screen displaying stock prices on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Business17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A general view of damaged property, following an attack by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Terrorism15 hours ago01:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla walking onto the stage in Magdeburg

German intel: AfD taken over by extremist factions

German intel: AfD taken over by extremist factions

Politics15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag on smartphone screen

How the EU wants to regulate AI

How the EU wants to regulate AI

Digital World15 hours ago01:47 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

PoliticsJuly 30, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

DeSantis points to reporter at press briefing at American Police Hall of Fame & Museum

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Business12 hours ago03:19 min
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Sports18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage