  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Slavery
ScienceGermany

Euclid space telescope launches to explore dark matter

1 hour ago

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has launched the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope from Florida. The extraordinary telecscope is set to unravel the mysteries of the "dark side" of the universe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TJBL
The Falcon 9 rocket lifts off
The Euclid's primary goal is to study dark matter and dark energyImage: Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today/USA TODAY Network/IMAGO

The European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket from Florida on Saturday.

The telescope is set to explore the "dark universe" after separating from the rocket about an hour after its launch.

After separating, Euclid sets off for a monthlong journey to its destination, known as the second Lagrange point (L2) of the solar orbit, where gravity from the sun and Earth balance the orbital motion of a satellite.

There are five so-called "Lagrange Points," according to NASA. L2 is nearly 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth.

From L2, the telescope will survey galaxies as far away as 10 billion light years from Earth across an immesnse expanse of the sky beyond our own Milky Way galaxy. 

EUCLID probe aims to discover secrets of universe

The spacecraft, which weighs 2 tons, is also equipped with instruments designed to measure the intensity and spectrums of infrared light from those galaxies in a way that will precisely determine their distances. 

Why exploring the "dark side" of the universe matters

The telescope is set to produce the largest and the most accurate map of the universe so far, including the distribution of galaxies spanning the last 10 billion years of cosmic time, explained Elsa Montagnon, the head of mission operations division at NASA.

That gives scientists the ability to comprehensively study the evolution and composition of the universe, Montagnon added during a live broadcast of the launch.

The Euclid mission is set to unravel the mysteries of the dark energy, which comprises 95% of the cosmos, Montagnon said.

Visible stars and galaxies make up less than 5% of the universe, and the Euclid will allow scientists to study the universe as it is.

What to know about dark energy and dark matter

There are two highly important instruments within the telecscope that will take images to allow scientists to study the two foundational components of the universe.

One is dark matter, which is an invisible form of matter that makes up most of the universe's mass and creates its underlying structure. Dark matter's gravity drives normal matter (gas and dust) to collect and build up into stars and galaxies.

The other is dark energy, an equally enigmatic force believed to explain why expansion of the universe, as scientists learned in the 1990s, has long been accelerating.

Scientists so far know very little about dark energy other than it affects the universe's expansion, according to NASA.

Roughly 68% of the universe is dark energy, while dark matter makes up about 27%. The rest, or everything else ever observed on Earth, adds up to less than 5% of the universe.

rm/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

solarsystem.nasa.gov
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A grafitti on a smashed windowpane says "Justice pour Nahel," as a person takes a photograph of it
Live

France riots: Macron postpones Germany trip amid unrest

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Activists with signs and candles during the sit-in by Amnesty International Italia and Egypt HD for the prisoner of conscience Alaa Abd El Fattah in front of the UK Embassy in Rome.

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Man standing amid debris looking at the sea

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

ClimateJune 30, 202311 images
More from Asia

Germany

Cloudy sky and silhouette of Cologne Cathedral

Why Germany's Catholics turn their back on the church

Why Germany's Catholics turn their back on the church

Religion1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ursula von der Leyen and Pedro Sanchez

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

PoliticsJune 30, 202302:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentJune 30, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage