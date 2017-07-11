EU 'will have to talk' to Taliban, but wary of recognition

The European Union will have to speak to the Taliban, but any cooperation will depend on whether Afghanistan's new rulers respect fundamental rights, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Tuesday.

The comments came after an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the latest events in Afghanistan.

As the meeting took place, the Taliban held a press conference where they declared a general amnesty and insisted they would not seek "revenge" against opponents.

Those promises were met with global skepticism.

Watch video 00:23 Taliban hold press conference in Kabul

What did Borrell say?

Borrell told a news conference that, while the bloc would engage pragmatically with the Taliban on humanitarian issues such as allowing people to leave the country, it would not necessarily recognize their rule.

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," he said. "We will deal with Afghan authorities such as they are, at the same time remaining naturally vigilant."

"I haven't said that we are going to recognize the Taliban," Borrell stressed.

"I just said that we have to talk with them for everything, even to try to protect women and girls," he said. "Even for that, you have to get in touch with them."

"We will put conditions for continual support, and we are going to use our leverage ... to make the human rights to be respected," he said. "I know that when I'm saying that it looks a little bit wishful thinking. But we will use all our leverage."

Borrell said the priority at present was the evacuation of EU citizens and Afghan staff who had helped the failed NATO effort, after chaotic scenes at Kabul airport.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban Chaos at Kabul airport Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. Thousands of people thronged to the airport trying to leave the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban A view from above This satellite photo from Planet Labs, Inc., shows swarms of people on the tarmac at Kabul International Airport on August 16, 2021. Thousands packed into the Afghan capital's airport, crowding runways in desperate hopes of somehow getting onto a plane.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban US soldiers stand guard US soldiers repeatedly fired warning shots while trying to restrain crowds. An estimated 3,500 US troops are currently on the ground in Afghanistan, with more on the way.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban French military begins evacuation French and Afghan nationals line up to board a French military transport plane at Kabul airport on August 17, 2021. The first French military aircraft arrived in Abu Dhabi during the night, according to France’s defense minister.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban Desperate to escape Images of thousands of Afghans swarming around a US military transport plane as it taxied down the runway on Monday, August 16, quickly circulated around the world.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban Scenes of panic US Apache helicopters had tried to clear the runway of civilians by making low-altitude flyovers. Still, many clung to the side of a US Air Force C-17 airplane, some were reportedly killed when they fell from the aircraft.

Chaotic scenes in Kabul as thousands seek to flee Taliban Evacuees crowd US Air Force C-17 aircraft This US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft took off with approximately 640 Afghans on board and flew them to Qatar from Kabul on August 15, 2021. Many people had clambered onto the plane through a half-open ramp. Author: Kevin Mertens



Germany waits on transition

Also speaking after the meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the West would judge the Taliban "by their actions."

"What's important is that this transition phase will be peaceful and that will depend on what the transition government actually does as soon as it's in place, in terms of whether we can believe their statements," Maas told reporters.

He said Germany was in talks with the US on the issue of evacuations, in the hopes of pressing US representatives who are in discussion with the Taliban in Doha about obtaining safe passage for Afghans to the airport.

Maas said a German diplomat would also be dispatched to Doha to join talks.

The foreign minister earlier said Germany would suspend development aid to Afghanistan in light of the Taliban's victory.

After the ministers' meeting, the EU confirmed that it was also suspending development payments until the situation could be clarified.

The 27-nation bloc had pledged about €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in development aid to the country for the period 2021-2024.

