EU warns UK it will react fast if UK goes it alone on Northern Ireland trade deal

The European Union warned on Wednesday that the UK could face tariffs and quotas if it makes any unilateral action on Northern Ireland.

The vice president of the European Commission overseeing EU-UK relations, Maros Sefcovic, said the bloc is considering a possible legal challenge over the UK's stance on Northern Ireland.

Sefcovic said at a news conference after a meeting with his British counterpart David Frost, "If the UK were to take further unilateral action in the coming weeks, the EU will not be shy in reacting swiftly, firmly and resolutely to ensure that the UK abides by its international law obligations."

A UK source close to the negotiations with the EU told Reuters the UK was keeping open its options, including possibly extending a transition period on checks on chilled meat to Northern Ireland.

Sefcovic noted the same standards had applied on sausages for several decades but there was no guarantee that would last in post-Brexit Britain.

Sefcovic noted the US is following the issue closely and the upcoming G7 meeting was likely to turn to discussion of Northern Ireland and Brexit.

"Pacta sunda servanda," Sefcovic said, Latin for "agreements must be kept".

Currently a deadline is set for June 30 for a deal to be reached.

ar/aw (AFP, Reuters)