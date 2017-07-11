EU warns Serbia and Kosovo over Jerusalem embassy plans

The European Union on Monday voiced "serious concern and regret" over Serbia's pledge to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. Muslim-majority Kosovo also agreed to normalize its ties with Israel, including establishing diplomatic relations. Kosovo's president, Hashim Thaci said that his country "will keep a promise to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem."

Serbia and Kosovo — which want to accede to the European Union — would be the first nations in Europe to follow Guatemala and the United States in relocating their Israeli embassies to Jerusalem.

The potential move goes against the stance held by the EU. The bloc's official policy states that the holy city's status should be worked out between Israel and the Palestinians as part of peace negotiations.

Back on track

"There is no EU member state with an embassy in Jerusalem," European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said.

"Any diplomatic steps that could call into question the EU's common position on Jerusalem are a matter of serious concern and regret."

Stano's comments follow a weekend of talks between the Balkan neighbors and a high-profile summit at the White House where Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed statements committing to measures improving economic ties.

Both Balkan leaders said on Monday that they attached "the highest priority to EU integration and to continuing the work on the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue" on comprehensive normalization of relations.

European Union enlargement since 1957 1957: Six countries forge a new Europe Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg created the predecessor to the EU on March 25, 1957 with the signing of the Treaty of Rome. The European Economic Community (EEC) aimed to promote integration for internal and external trade. The EEC and two sister organizations governing coal, steel and nuclear cooperation were collectively known as the European Communities (EC).

European Union enlargement since 1957 1973: Britain, Ireland and Denmark The United Kingdom was initially reluctant to join the new European club but changed its mind in the 1960s. Its first two accession attempts failed in the face of strong French opposition. Paris eventually relented, and the UK became an EC member along with Ireland and Denmark in 1973. A majority of British voters approved the decision to join the bloc in a 1975 referendum.

European Union enlargement since 1957 1981: Greece Greece became the EC's tenth member in 1981 after six years of negotiations. The Mediterranean country's transition to democracy following the collapse of a military dictatorship in 1974 paved the way for its application to the bloc. Greece's admission was controversial. The country was relatively poor and some EC members worried about economic competitiveness and an influx of migrants.

European Union enlargement since 1957 1986: Spain and Portugal Spain and Portugal followed Greece five years later. They were, like Greece, new democracies. Spain transitioned following the death of former dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. Free elections were also held in Portugal in that year after the fall of the former authoritarian government. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (pictured) marked the 30th anniversary of the accession in 2016.

European Union enlargement since 1957 1995: Austria, Sweden and Finland The EC became the modern-day European Union after its members signed the Treaty of Maastricht in 1992. The first countries to join the new bloc were Austria, Sweden and Finland in 1995. All three countries had been officially neutral during the Cold War and were not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance.

European Union enlargement since 1957 2004: Ten Eastern European countries The EU saw its biggest expansion with the addition of ten countries — Czech Republic, Estonia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia — on May 1, 2004. It was an important landmark in those countries' economic and political development. All were newcomers to democracy and capitalism following the collapse of communism less then two decades before.

European Union enlargement since 1957 2007: Romania and Bulgaria Romania and Bulgaria planned to join the EU in 2004. But the bloc delayed accession amid their slow progress on completing judicial and political reforms. Both countries continue to be among the bloc's poorest and most corrupt members. GDP per capita in Romania was 63 percent of the EU average in 2017. In Bulgaria, GDP per capita was only 49 percent of the EU average.

European Union enlargement since 1957 2013: Croatia The most recent round of EU enlargement saw Croatia join in 2013. The small country on the Adriatic Coast followed Slovenia as the second country to emerge from the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s and join the EU. Montenegro and Serbia, which were also part of Yugoslavia, have been negotiating future EU membership since 2012 and 2014.

European Union enlargement since 1957 The future: FYR Macedonia and Albania? The EU decided in late June 2018 to open EU membership negotiations with an additional two Balkan countries, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYRM) and Albania. Brussels has not yet decided to open negotiations with the remaining former Yugoslav countries, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo, which the bloc considers "potential candidate countries" for future EU membership. Author: Alexander Pearson, Keith Walker



'Hotly disputed' Jerusalem

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, about a decade after Belgrade sent troops into its former territory to crush an uprising by ethnic Albanian separatists.

Serbia refuses to recognize Kosovo's declaration of independence since the province broke away in the 1998-99 war that was ended by a NATO bombing campaign against Serb troops. Tensions have simmered ever since.

The former foes are both facing mounting pressure from the West to resolve their issues, which is considered crucial to either side joining the EU.

The diplomatic status of Jerusalem has been hotly disputed since US President Donald Trump recognized the city as Israel's capital in late 2017.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in 2019 said that her country would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capitaland relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv. She later appeared to backtrack, saying that the announcement — made during a speech at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) — was just a personal opinion.

kw/dj (AFP, AP)