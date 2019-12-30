 EU wants Poland′s Supreme Court disciplinary chamber suspended | News | DW | 14.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU wants Poland's Supreme Court disciplinary chamber suspended

The European Commission has asked the EU's top court to suspend the Poland's chamber set up to discipline judges. The court ruled in December that the disciplinary chamber was not independent.

Protesters demand fairness for Polish judges (Getty Images/AFP/J. Skarzynski)

The European Commission said on Tuesday they will ask the EU's top court to temporarily suspend the functioning of the disciplinary chamber of Poland's Supreme Court.

This may be a setback to the euro-skeptic Polish government, which immediately queried the move.

The disciplinary chamber was introduced by Poland's ruling right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party as part of ongoing judicial reforms that has caused wrangling between the EU and member state Poland.

The disciplinary chamber, directly answering to the PiS, was set up to discipline Polish judges. Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova tweeted that the EU "remain ready to engage in constructive dialogue." 

The Commission, which is the EU's executive branch, said that they made the decision after the European Court of Justice ruled in December that the Polish Supreme Court's disciplinary chamber was not independent.

Read more: What are Poland's controversial judicial reforms?

"Despite the judgments, the Disciplinary Chamber continues to operate, creating a risk of irreparable damage for Polish judges and increasing the chilling effect on the Polish judiciary," said the Commission in a statement.

"Today, the European Commission decided to ask the Court of Justice to impose interim measures on Poland, ordering it to suspend the functioning of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court," the statement added.

A Polish government spokesman said the EU had no grounds to criticize the disciplinary chamber.

Why is the reform so controversial?

The introduction of the disciplinary chamber was one of several controversial judicial reforms that have been criticized by the EU and may jeopardize Poland's place in the European Union.

In addition to the changes made to the functioning of the Supreme Court, the Polish government also sought to be able to more directly punish judges who spoke out against the government and exercise more direct control over the judiciary.

These changes have been widely criticized by the EU and other outsider critics. It is unclear whether Poland would comply with any future decision made by the European Court of Justice.

The reforms led to widespread protests across Poland.

Watch video 00:27

Poles protest forced retirement of judges

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/ng (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

What are Poland's controversial judicial reforms?

The European Union has repeatedly condemned Poland for its overhaul of the country's judicial system. But what reforms does it find so egregious? (05.11.2019)  

Poland passes controversial bill to punish judges

Poland's parliament has passed a bill that would allow the government to punish judges critical of controversial court reforms. The measure may lead to Poland being penalized by the EU. (20.12.2019)  

Poland's judicial reforms put EU membership at risk, warns top court

Poland's Supreme Court sounded the alarm over plans that would allow judges to be fired if they question the government's judicial reforms. If enacted, the rules could lead to Poland exiting the EU, the court warned. (17.12.2019)  

Polish protesters demand free judiciary after judge suspended

Thousands of Poles have joined anti-government rallies across the country to voice their support for the embattled judiciary. The march comes after a judge was dismissed for questioning the ruling party's court reforms. (01.12.2019)  

Top EU court rules against Polish judicial reform

Fundamental EU values were violated by attempts to lower the retirement age for ordinary judges, the ECJ ruled. Government officials have still promised to "finish off the structural reform" of Poland's judicial system. (05.11.2019)  

EU sues Poland over judicial independence laws

The European Commission has referred Poland to the top European court over concerns that new laws strip judges of their independence. Investigations and even sanctions are expected to follow. (10.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Poles protest forced retirement of judges  

Related content

Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras

Spain's state lawyer calls for Catalan separatist release 30.12.2019

Spain's state attorney called for the release of Catalan separatist Oriol Junqueras, weeks after a top EU court ruled he should have political immunity. Junqueras was imprisoned for organizing an independence referendum.

Spanien Barcelona | Demonstration & Solidarität für Oriol Junqueras, Separatistenführer

Spain refuses immunity for Catalan separatist MEP Junqueras 09.01.2020

Spain's top court has said Catalan jailed separatist leader Oriol Junqueras will not be granted legal immunity. The EU's top court had ruled that — as a member of the European Parliament — he should be entitled to it.

Polen Oswiecim | Konzentrationslager Auschwitz-Birkenau

Poland protests Vladimir Putin's speech at Holocaust event 12.01.2020

In 1945, the Soviets liberated Nazi Germany's Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp in occupied Poland. Russia, Poland and Israel are engaged in a diplomatic spat surrounding the 75th anniversary of this event.

Advertisement