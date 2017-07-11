EU, US impose sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny poisoning

Washington and Brussels have imposed sanctions against Russian officials and businesses. US intelligence officials concluded that the Russian government was behind the attack on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
US and EU sanctions against high-ranking Russian officials for their role in the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have taken effect
The US on Tuesday slapped sanctions on Russian individuals and entities over the near-fatal poisoning of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, Biden administration officials said.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, the senior White House officials said the sanctions were being imposed in coordination with the European Union, and urged the release of Navalny from prison.
Brussels said Bastrykin, Krasnov, Zolotov and Kalashnikov were listed "over their roles in
the arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Alexei Navalny, as well as the repression of peaceful protests in connection with his unlawful treatment.''
A senior US official has stated: "The intelligence community assesses with high confidence that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service FSB used a nerve agent known as Novichok to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on August 20, 2020."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments unfold
