EU, US impose sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny poisoning

Washington and Brussels have imposed sanctions against Russian officials and businesses. US intelligence officials concluded that the Russian government was behind the attack on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
US and EU sanctions against high-ranking Russian officials for their role in the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have taken effect
The US on Tuesday slapped sanctions on Russian individuals and entities over the near-fatal poisoning of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, Biden administration officials said.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, the senior White House officials said the sanctions were being imposed in coordination with the European Union, and urged the release of Navalny from prison.
Brussels said Bastrykin, Krasnov, Zolotov and Kalashnikov were listed "over their roles in
the arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Alexei Navalny, as well as the repression of peaceful protests in connection with his unlawful treatment.''
A senior US official has stated: "The intelligence community assesses with high confidence that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service FSB used a nerve agent known as Novichok to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on August 20, 2020."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview released Tuesday Washington intends to "take the appropriate actions as we see fit to make very clear that this kind of conduct is unacceptable for us, and we'll do it with our allies and partners."
Tuesday's sanctions mark the first of several steps by the Biden administration to "respond to a number of destabilizing actions,'' said one of the White House officials.
The sanctions are the first against Russia by the Biden administration.
Navalny fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia. Two days later, he was flown to Berlin for treatment while still in a coma.
Tests carried out by the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that he was exposed to a Novichok nerve agent. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden have also confirmed the Soviet-era agent.
The US and several other countries have linked the attack to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security services. Navalny is Putin’s most prominent opponent.
After spending months recovering in Germany, Navalny was arrested on January 17 upon returning to Russia for an alleged parole violation.
His detention prompted street protests across Russia, where police arrested thousands of demonstrators.
Navalny has been transferred to a Russian penal colony to begin serving a sentence.
The EU, which already had imposed sanctions against a small number of Russian officials, is expected to announce more sanctions.
The US has also said it plans to respond soon to the Russian hack of federal government agencies and US corporations which exposed potentially sensitive information to the Kremlin.
The Biden administration has vowed to confront Putin for the alleged hacking abroad, as well as for alleged attacks on Russian opposition figures.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments unfold
mvb/rs (Reuters, AP, dpa)