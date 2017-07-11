EU, US impose sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny poisoning

The US on Tuesday slapped sanctions on Russian individuals and entities over the near-fatal poisoning of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, Biden administration officials said.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, the senior White House officials said the sanctions were being imposed in coordination with the European Union, and urged the release of Navalny from prison.

What we know so far

The EU imposed bans on travel and froze the assets in Europe of Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Igor Krasnov, the prosecuto general, Viktor Zolotov, head of the National Guard, and Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Federal Prison Service

Senior White House administration officials did not immediately identify the Russian officials named in the sanctions

The Biden administration announced sanctions for 14 businesses and another enterprise, most of which it said were involved in production of biological and chemical agents

The US has also said it plans to respond soon to the Russian hack of federal government agencies and private corporations which exposed potentially sensitive information to the Kremlin

The EU, which already had imposed sanctions against a small number of Russian officials, coordinated the latest sanctions with the US and is expected to announce more

What did EU and US officials say?

Brussels said Bastrykin, Krasnov, Zolotov and Kalashnikov were listed "over their roles in

the arbitrary arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Alexei Navalny, as well as the repression of peaceful protests in connection with his unlawful treatment.''

A senior US official has stated: "The intelligence community assesses with high confidence that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service FSB used a nerve agent known as Novichok to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on August 20, 2020."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments unfold

