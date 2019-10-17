EU urges Turkey to end Syria military operation after ceasefire announcement

European Union leaders on Friday condemned Turkey's unilateral military offensive against the Kurds in Syria and urged Ankara withdraw its troops.

The plea came after US Vice President Mike Pence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed to a five-day ceasefire in northeastern Syria.

In a joint statement, the 28 EU leaders said the military operation "causes unacceptable human suffering, undermines the fight against Da'esh and threatens heavily European security." Da'esh is an alternative name for the "Islamic State" terror group.

120-hour truce

The pause in fighting will last 120 hours to allow Kurdish forces to move away from a "safe zone" along Turkey's border and allow for negotiations toward a permanent end to the conflict.

The statement said the bloc "notes" the ceasefire announcement, but "again urges Turkey to end its military action, to withdraw its forces and to respect international humanitarian law."

The EU on Monday passed a resolution to limit arms sales to Ankara, while some countries, including Germany, have also vowed not to deliver weapons to Turkey while the offensive is ongoing.

NATO member Turkey launched its military operation in northeastern Syria last week, targeting the US-backed SDF after the US pulled out its troops from the area.

Ankara views the Kurdish YPG, the main component of the SDF, as a terrorist group linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a nearly four-decade war for Kurdish rights against the Turkish state.

Erdogan said he wanted to defeat the YPG and create a 32-kilometer-deep, 480-kilometer-long (20-mile by 300-mile) "safe zone" along the Syrian border to protect its security and provide room to resettle millions of Syrian refugees now in Turkey.

The EU said it "remains engaged in its efforts towards effectively addressing the serious humanitarian and refugee crisis in light of evolving needs."

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Kurdish families in search of safety According to UN sources almost 200,000 people have become IDPs (internally displaced people) since Turkey launched an attack on Kurdish-controlled territories on October 9. Many Kurds have reportedly tried to cross the border to seek shelter in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, but only those who can produce an Iraqi-Kurdish resident card are allowed to cross.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Men alone Many villages in Syria's northeast have nearly emptied of people over the last week. Women and children in towns close Turkey have been heading further inland, to Hassakeh, leaving the border region inhabited almost only by men. "Conditions are deteriorating rapidly in Hassakeh due to the massive flux of people, so we decided to stay," Suna, a mother of three children told DW.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Life has gone elsewhere The once lively bazaar in Amuda has turned into a gloomy place where just a few men gather. Many shops have folded since the Turkish invasion began, and those which remain open sell products at hardly affordable prizes due to the collapse of the Syrian currency. Shelling form the other side of the frontier usually starts at dawn, so those who remain in the town hardly venture outside at night.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Back in town Coexistence between the Syrian Kurdish administration and President Bashar Assad's regime in Qamishli, the main city in the country's northeast, has been tense since the Syrian civil war started in 2011. The recent deal between the two sides involves a redeployment of Syrian troops along the Turkish border. It is unclear who will be in control of the region in the short term.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Fighting on two fronts While Kurdish combat units fight against the Turkish army and Ankara-backed militants, it's still unclear what the Syrian Kurdish fighters' status will be since reaching out to Assad for support. "We will keep controlling the area as we've done until today, there will be no substantial changes other than a joint command in certain border areas," officials told DW.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Uncertainty reigns Syrian Kurds feel betrayed since the US president decided to pull out all remaining troops. Many told DW they felt relief that the Kurdish fighters had struck a deal with the Syrian regime to control the border areas as it could prevent Turkey from attacking their villages. "We know what Trump did to us, but we still know nothing about Putin's intentions," said Massud, a barbershop customer.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades 'I would rather not speak' After decades of brutal repression under the Assads, many residents in Derik refused to comment on the possible consequences of the regime's comeback to an area that has enjoyed de facto self-rule for several years. "The whole country was controlled by the secret services back then, and it may happen again soon, so no one will dare to talk to you about it," one person said.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Five more lost All over Syria's northeast residents have had to deal corpses arriving daily from the frontlines. Turkish air strikes have hit both military targets and civilians so that many hospitals caring for wounded fighters, such as the one in Derik, have been evacuated to avoid further casualties.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Deaths mount The Syrian Kurds claim to have lost around 11,000 people in the fight against the so-called Islamic State. Although IS has lost control over territory of any significant size, the killing continues. Dozens of civilians and hundreds of fighters have reportedly been killed since Turkey launched its attack on Syria's northeast.

Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades Left on their own The Kurds in Syria opted to side neither with the regime nor the opposition after the civil war broke out in 2011. Now they stand alone, besieged and with no one to back them since their American allies withdrew. Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Northern Syria)



