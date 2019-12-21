 EU urges Libya′s warring factions to ′cease all military actions′ | News | DW | 23.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU urges Libya's warring factions to 'cease all military actions'

The EU has called on forces allied to rival Libyan governments to return to the negotiating table and end the conflict by political means. But the entry of Russia and Turkey into the conflict could complicate the matter.

A fighter of the UN-backed government forces of Libya is seen in south of Tripoli

The EU's foreign policy arm on Monday urged warring factions in Libya to "cease all military actions and resume political dialogue" amid growing escalations in the North African country.

"There is no military solution to the crisis in Libya," said a spokesperson for the European External Action Service. "The only way to settle it must be a political one, negotiated on the basis of the proposals recently put forward by the United Nations."

Over the past week, the conflict has taken another violent turn as two competing governments vie for further power in Libya.

Read more: Can the EU and partners stabilize Libya?

French President Emmanuel Macron (center), Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj (left) and General Khalifa Haftar (right), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA) during a press conference

French President Emmanuel Macron (center) previously supported General Khalifa Hifter (right). That could complicate European calls for a cessation of hostilities.

'Hybrid warfare'

Last week, the US State Department said it was "very concerned" by growing hostilities and reports of Russian mercenaries supporting the eastern-based Libyan National Army (NLA) under the guise of private security contractors.

"We see the Russians using hybrid warfare, using drones and aircraft," a senior US State Department official told Reuters news agency. "With the increased numbers of reported Wagner forces and mercenaries on the ground, we think it's changing the landscape of the conflict and intensifying it."

Read more: Could Libya be Russia's new Syria?

Watch video 26:06

Libya's Ahmed Maiteeq | Conflict Zone

Turkish 'provocation'

Meanwhile, Turkey has approved a new security deal and separate maritime agreement effectively allowing it to provide military assistance to the Tripoli-based government, which is widely recognized by the international community.

The NLA, led by Saudi-supported Libyan strong-arm Khalifa Haftar, has warned against the Turkish measures. A senior lawmaker of the eastern-based government told the Associated Press that Turkey's support is a "provocation" and would "prolong the conflict and threaten North African nations."

Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 after dictator Moammar Gadhafi launched a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters. NATO-backed rebels eventually defeated the regime and captured Gadhafi, who was killed in captivity. Since then, warring factions have fought a bitter war to maintain power in the North African country.

Read more: What is Turkey doing in Libya?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Flash-Galerie Bildergalerie Gesichter des Jahres 2011 International Jahresrückblick (AP)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Ousted after decades

    For more than 40 years, Moammar Gadhafi was the eccentric strongman in power in Libya. He was known for his odd behavior - and for his regime's ties to international terror groups. Libya was one of the countries swept up by the Arab Spring, and protests eventually turned into a civil war. Gadhafi fled but was eventually captured and killed In October, 2011.

  • Libyen Siegesfeier Victory Zeichen Hand Flagge (AP)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Chance for peace

    After Gadhafi fell, the eyes of the world were on Libya in the hope that the country would have a smooth transition to democracy. By July 2012, democratic parliamentary elections had taken place, but it proved to be a challenge for the country's politicians to form a coalition and compromise on issues that would bring further stability.

  • Libyen Bengasi Anschlag auf US-Konsulat (Reuters)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Militias gaining strength

    Another problem facing Libya in the post-Gadhafi era was the rise of violent militias. While various armed groups did band together to topple the dictator, they did not have a common cause to rally around after his death. Instead, they fought each other. Terrorist groups were also on the rise in Libya, and staged a deadly attack on the US embassy in Benghazi on September 11, 2012.

  • Libyen militärische Operation gegen Dschihadisten des IS in Sirte (picture alliance/Xinhua/H. Turkia)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Deeply divided

    Political divisions became deeper in the years following Gadhafi's ouster. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is the internationally-recognized authority in Libya, but several factions on the ground are claiming a hold on power. Jihadist groups including the so-called 'Islamic State' have gained a significant foothold in the country, making any progress precarious.

  • Infografik Libyen Kontrolle Gebiete NEU! ENG

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Shifting sands

    At present, the Tripoli-based GNA controls parts of western and central Libya while Haftar's Libyan National Army holds much of the northeast. However, areas of power are constantly shifting due to ongoing "Islamic State" violence and the country's many different smaller factions.

  • Italien Treffen Innenminister zum Thema Migration | Taha Siala, Libyen & Serraj, Libyen & Al-Aref Al-Khoja, Libyen (Reuters/R. Casilli)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Looking for help

    In recent weeks, Libya has reached out to NATO for assistance in strengthening the country's security institutions in an effort to end the power struggle between competing governments and militias. Leaders of two of the biggest groups - the GNA and the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army LNA - called for an end to the political and economic crises in the country.

    Author: Matt Zuvela


ls/mm (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Turkey: MPs approval of Libya military deal provokes US unease

The military deal will allow Ankara to deploy army trainers and equipment to the north African nation. Washington, which is on opposing sides with Russia in Libya's civil war, has decribed the move as "provocative." (21.12.2019)  

Turkey, Egypt raise stakes in Libya amid battle for Tripoli

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is attempting to seize the seat of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Turkey signaled it was ready to send in troops if requested by the government, while Egypt is backing Haftar. (15.12.2019)  

Turkey-Libya maritime deal triggers Mediterranean tensions

Turkey has boosted military aid to allies in Libya, but the maritime deal that comes with it has inflamed Mediterranean geopolitics. Greece and Egypt were among those to voice vehement objections. (30.11.2019)  

What is Turkey doing in Libya?

Several international players, including Turkey, are involved in the ongoing civil war in Libya. Ankara supports the internationally recognized Libyan unity government. What are the interests at play here? (07.07.2019)  

Could Libya be Russia's new Syria?

The rumors that Libyan General Khalifa Haftar has Kremlin support are as consistent as his advance on the country's capital. In Syria, Russia has flexed its military muscles — but it isn't showing its cards on Libya yet. (10.04.2019)  

Khalifa Haftar: Libya's military strongman

Khalifa Haftar has a checkered history in Libya, where he went from Gadhafi loyalist to US-backed enemy of the regime. Now the general holds the keys to the country's future as head of the Libyan National Army. (05.04.2019)  

Can the EU and partners stabilize Libya?

Can international negotiators convince Libyan Army General Khalifa Hafter his future will be better with them than without them? What happens on Sunday will be key. Teri Schultz reports from Brussels. (17.12.2017)  

Libya's rocky path to democracy

When Libya's former leader Moammar Gadhafi was toppled from power, many were optimistic that big changes were in store for the country. Six years later, the country is still in turmoil. (04.05.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Libya: Statement of the Spokesperson on increased tension

Libya: Statement of the Spokesperson on increased tension

Audios and videos on the topic

Libya's Ahmed Maiteeq | Conflict Zone  

Related content

Türkei Istanbul | Libyens Premierminister al-Sarraj trifft Erdogan

Turkey: MPs approval of Libya military deal provokes US unease 21.12.2019

The military deal will allow Ankara to deploy army trainers and equipment to the north African nation. Washington, which is on opposing sides with Russia in Libya's civil war, has decribed the move as "provocative."

Türkei Flüchtlinge aus Syrien

Europe 'will feel' new refugee wave, warns Turkey's Erdogan 23.12.2019

The Turkish president has described a new humanitarian crisis as thousands of Syrians flee renewed bombing in Idlib. But he warned that Turkey "will not carry such a migrant burdens on its own."

Libyen Kämpfe um Tripolis

Turkey, Egypt raise stakes in Libya amid battle for Tripoli 15.12.2019

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is attempting to seize the seat of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Turkey signaled it was ready to send in troops if requested by the government, while Egypt is backing Haftar.

Advertisement