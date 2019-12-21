EU urges Libya's warring factions to 'cease all military actions'

The EU's foreign policy arm on Monday urged warring factions in Libya to "cease all military actions and resume political dialogue" amid growing escalations in the North African country.

"There is no military solution to the crisis in Libya," said a spokesperson for the European External Action Service. "The only way to settle it must be a political one, negotiated on the basis of the proposals recently put forward by the United Nations."

Over the past week, the conflict has taken another violent turn as two competing governments vie for further power in Libya.

French President Emmanuel Macron (center) previously supported General Khalifa Hifter (right). That could complicate European calls for a cessation of hostilities.

'Hybrid warfare'

Last week, the US State Department said it was "very concerned" by growing hostilities and reports of Russian mercenaries supporting the eastern-based Libyan National Army (NLA) under the guise of private security contractors.

"We see the Russians using hybrid warfare, using drones and aircraft," a senior US State Department official told Reuters news agency. "With the increased numbers of reported Wagner forces and mercenaries on the ground, we think it's changing the landscape of the conflict and intensifying it."

Turkish 'provocation'

Meanwhile, Turkey has approved a new security deal and separate maritime agreement effectively allowing it to provide military assistance to the Tripoli-based government, which is widely recognized by the international community.

The NLA, led by Saudi-supported Libyan strong-arm Khalifa Haftar, has warned against the Turkish measures. A senior lawmaker of the eastern-based government told the Associated Press that Turkey's support is a "provocation" and would "prolong the conflict and threaten North African nations."

Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 after dictator Moammar Gadhafi launched a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters. NATO-backed rebels eventually defeated the regime and captured Gadhafi, who was killed in captivity. Since then, warring factions have fought a bitter war to maintain power in the North African country.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Ousted after decades For more than 40 years, Moammar Gadhafi was the eccentric strongman in power in Libya. He was known for his odd behavior - and for his regime's ties to international terror groups. Libya was one of the countries swept up by the Arab Spring, and protests eventually turned into a civil war. Gadhafi fled but was eventually captured and killed In October, 2011.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Chance for peace After Gadhafi fell, the eyes of the world were on Libya in the hope that the country would have a smooth transition to democracy. By July 2012, democratic parliamentary elections had taken place, but it proved to be a challenge for the country's politicians to form a coalition and compromise on issues that would bring further stability.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Militias gaining strength Another problem facing Libya in the post-Gadhafi era was the rise of violent militias. While various armed groups did band together to topple the dictator, they did not have a common cause to rally around after his death. Instead, they fought each other. Terrorist groups were also on the rise in Libya, and staged a deadly attack on the US embassy in Benghazi on September 11, 2012.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Deeply divided Political divisions became deeper in the years following Gadhafi's ouster. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is the internationally-recognized authority in Libya, but several factions on the ground are claiming a hold on power. Jihadist groups including the so-called 'Islamic State' have gained a significant foothold in the country, making any progress precarious.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Shifting sands At present, the Tripoli-based GNA controls parts of western and central Libya while Haftar's Libyan National Army holds much of the northeast. However, areas of power are constantly shifting due to ongoing "Islamic State" violence and the country's many different smaller factions.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Looking for help In recent weeks, Libya has reached out to NATO for assistance in strengthening the country's security institutions in an effort to end the power struggle between competing governments and militias. Leaders of two of the biggest groups - the GNA and the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army LNA - called for an end to the political and economic crises in the country. Author: Matt Zuvela



ls/mm (Reuters, AP)