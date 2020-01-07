EU urges ceasefire in Libya, condemns Turkey over troops

EU leaders called for emergency talks in Brussels to seek a ceasefire in the oil-rich North African nation. Britain, France, Germany and Italy have appealed to Turkey's president not to interfere in the Libyan conflict.
The European Union warned Turkey to stop "interference" in conflict-torn Libya and called for an end to fighting around the capital, Tripoli.
Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, criticized Turkey on Tuesday for deploying troops in Libya on the weekend. "We asked for a ceasefire and we asked also to stop escalation and to external interference, which has been increasing in the past days," Borrell told reporters.
"It is obvious that this makes a reference to the Turkish decision to intervene with their troops in Libya which is something that we reject and which increases our worries about the situation in Libya," he said.
Read more: EU divisions over Libya leave a gap for others
Following emergency talks in Brussels, Britain, France, Germany and Italy released a statement, calling for a ceasefire in the northern African country.
"The EU is of the firm conviction that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis and that a protracted conflict will only bring more misery to ordinary people," the ministers said in their joint statement.
"Continuing outside interference is fuelling the crisis," they announced, adding that foreign interference would be a "detriment" to Libya's national interests and of regional stability.
The talks came one day after General Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) captured the strategic coastal town of Sirte.
Read more: Opinion: Germany shares blame for Libya's unrest
Erdogan deploys Turkish troops
On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had begun deploying its soldiers to Libya to support the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
US President Donald Trump had criticized the Turkish president at the weekend, telling him not to interfere in Libya's conflict.
The oil-rich nation plunged into chaos in 2011 after NATO-backed rebels overthrew former president and long-time dictator, Moammar Gadhafi.
Libya has since been divided between GNA forces ruling in Tripoli and Haftar's LNA forces dominating the east.
"The over-riding urgency is to stop the fighting in and around Tripoli,'' Borrell said.
"Any escalation and also any outside interference will only make the conflict more protracted, bring more misery to ordinary people in Libya, exacerbate divisions in the country and increase the risk of its partition.''
Turkey, as well as Qatar and Italy, support Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj's Tripoli-government and GNA forces.
Haftar's eastern-based forces are supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia.
Tuesday's talks on Libya were followed by a meeting on Iran between Britain, France and Germany, shortly after the death of General Qassem Soleimani.
mvb/se (AFP, AP)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Libya is in turmoil and no political solution is in sight. The EU's inability to take concerted action in the country, meanwhile, is being exploited by third parties, such as Turkey. (29.12.2019)
The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are set to open the TurkStream pipeline with much fanfare, but other sticky issues show ties are not as strong as they may want them to appear. (07.01.2020)
More than two dozen cadets have been killed in a raid on a military academy in Libya's besieged capital, Tripoli. Medical workers are still sifting through the rubble and warn the death toll could rise. (05.01.2020)
US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general. (07.01.2020)
Turkey is poised to send troops to Libya to support the UN-backed government against rivals and boost Ankara's claims in the Mediterranean. The move threatens to deepen a proxy struggle in the North African country. (02.01.2020)
Ankara has announced the deployment of troops to Libya. Turkish forces will support the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli, which is under siege by the army of General Khalifa Haftar. (05.01.2020)
Eastern forces, led by Khalifa Haftar, have announced the capture of the coastal city of Sirte, previously controlled by the Tripoli government. The news comes a day after Turkey deployed troops in support of Tripoli. (07.01.2020)