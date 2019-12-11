EU unveils plans to regulate AI

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled its plans for the future of artificial intelligence in the bloc. The EU is eager to take advantage of the burgeoning technology sector, which has so far been largely dominated by China and the United States.

The new strategy aims to stimulate and regulate the development of artificial intelligence in the EU with funding of €20 billion per year for the next decade.

"We want to encourage our businesses, our researchers, our innovators, the entrepreneurs, to develop AI and we want to encourage our citizens to feel confident to use it," President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference.

Human rights at stake

Von der Leyen said the new strategy would be particularly careful with AI applications that could infringe on the rights and interests of people.

"AI must serve people and therefore AI must always comply with people's rights. This is why a person must always be control of critical decisions," she said.

"High-risk AI ... that potentially interferes with people's rights has to be tested and certified before it reaches our single market."

The white paper proposes regulatory testing similar to that for cars, chemicals, cosmetics and toys.

EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton, who drove the new strategy, said the EU wanted to uphold standards when it comes to AI.

"As with GDPR (the EU's landmark data privacy rules), we have our own rules and we will have them here," Breton said. "They will make sure that the individual and fundamental rights that we cherish in Europe are respected," he said.

Facial recognition in particular has been the focus of data privacy experts and activists who fear the technology could lead to new levels of intrusion on the right to privacy.

The commission said it wants to consult with the public on possible applications facial recognition AI.

Watch video 10:18 Share The Day: Could Artificial Intelligence prevent the worst of global warming? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Q7oe The Day: Could Artificial Intelligence prevent the worst of global warming?

Laws by end of year

Wednesday's announcement heralds the start of a long legislative process, with stakeholders given three months to influence the plans. Legislators hope to have a law drafted by the end of the year, which would then need approval from EU member states and be ratified by the European Parliament.

The artificial intelligence proposal was unveiled alongside a data strategy and came as part of a broader scheme to help EU companies better compete with US tech giants and state-aided Chinese companies.

Non-biased data

Von der Leyen said the data economy stands to triple in the coming years, and the Commission wants to create infrastructure to help stakeholders store, access and share data. She said the EU hoped to trigger investment of €4-6 billion for such infrastructure.

However, she said such data would need to be free of bias, such as gender bias in medical applications.

One consideration that could bring the wrath of larger corporations, is thea idea of forcing tech giants to share their data or face sanctions. Such a proposal would require a change in anti-trust laws.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare AI: 'Third revolution in warfare' Over 100 AI experts have written to the UN asking them to ban lethal autonomous weapons — those that use AI to act independently without any human input. No "killer robots" currently exist, but advances in artificial intelligence have made them a real possibility. The experts said these weapons could be "the third revolution in warfare," after gunpowder and nuclear arms.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Gunpowder The "first revolution in warfare" was invented by the Chinese, who started using the black substance between the 10th and 12th centuries to propel projectiles in simple guns. It gradually spread to the Middle East and Europe in the following two centuries. Once perfected, firearms using gunpowder proved to be far more lethal than the traditional bow and arrow.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Artillery The invention of gunpowder also introduced artillery pieces to the battlefield. Armies started using basic cannons in the 16th century to fire heavy metal balls at opposing infantrymen and breach defensive walls around cities and fortresses. Far more destructive field guns were invented in the 19th century and went on to wreak havoc in the battlefields of World War I.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Machine guns Guns that fire multiple rounds in rapid succession were invented in the late 19th century and immediately transformed the battlefield. Machine guns, as they came to be known, allowed soldiers to mow down the enemy from a protected position. The weapon's grisly effectiveness became all too clear in WWI as both sides used machine guns to wipe out soldiers charging across no man's land.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Warplanes Military thinkers did not ignore the invention of the first airplane in 1903. Six years later, the US military bought the first unarmed military aircraft, the 1909 Wright Military Flyer. Inventors experimented with more advanced fighter and bomber aircraft in the following years. Both became standard features in many of the national air forces established by the end of WWI.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Mechanization Armies had traditionally used soldiers and horses to fight and transport military equipment. But around WWI, they started using more machines such as tanks and armored vehicles. Faster and more destructive armies were the result. Nazi Germany put this new form of "mechanized warfare" to destructive effect in WWII using an attack strategy known as "Blitzkrieg" ("lightning war").

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Missiles Although artillery was effective, it had a relatively limited range. The missile's invention in WWII suddenly allowed an army to strike a target hundreds of kilometers away. The first missile — the German V-2 — was relatively primitive, but it laid the foundation for the development of guided cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Jet engine Jet aircraft first saw action alongside traditional propeller airplanes at the end of WWII. Jet engines dramatically increased an aircraft's speed, allowing it to reach a target quicker and making it far harder for an adversary to shoot it down. After WWII, military reconnaissance planes were developed that could fly higher than 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) and faster than the speed of sound.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Nuclear weapons The "second revolution in warfare" announced its horrific arrival on August 6, 1945 when the US dropped the first nuclear bomb — "Little Boy" — on the city of Hiroshima in Japan, killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people instantly. In the Cold War that followed, the US and Soviet Union developed thousands of even more destructive warheads and raised the specter of a devastating nuclear war.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Digitization Recent decades have witnessed the ever more prevalent use of computers to conduct war. The devices made military communication quicker and easier and radically improved the precision and efficiency of many weapons. Armed forces have recently focused on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend national infrastructure and attack foreign adversaries in cyberspace. Author: Alexander Pearson



aw/stb (AFP, Reuters)



Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.