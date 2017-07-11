EU unveils Indo-Pacific strategy in response to US-led pact

A day after the United States, UK and Australia unveiled a new tri-lateral defense pact for the Indo-Pacific, the European Union announced its own strategy to boost political and defense ties in the region.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that Brussels had not been consulted on the "AUKUS" pact

"We regret not having being informed, not having been part of these talks," Borrell said Thursday.

"We must survive on our own, as others do," Borrell said as he presented the strategy, which will include strengthening and expanding economic and strategic relations with countries in the region.

The Indo-Pacific is a region conceived as spanning India and China through Japan to Southeast Asia and past Australia to the Pacific.

wmr/rt (AP,Reuters)