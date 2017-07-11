EU unveils Indo-Pacific strategy in response to US-led pact

A day after the United States, UK and Australia unveiled a new tri-lateral defense pact for the Indo-Pacific, the European Union announced its own strategy to boost political and defense ties in the region.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that Brussels had not been consulted on the pact, which has been dubbed "AUKUS."

"We regret not having being informed, not having been part of these talks," Borrell said Thursday.

"We must survive on our own, as others do," Borrell said as he presented the strategy, which will include strengthening and expanding economic and strategic relations with countries in the region.

A particular sore spot of the pact is a new deal for the US to help Australia build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, therefore canceling a previous $40-billion (€34-billion) diesel submarine deal with France, which drew the ire of Paris.

"I understand the extent to which the French government must be disappointed."

What will the plan entail?

The EU plan also includes "exploring ways to ensure enhanced naval deployments by EU Member States to help protect the sea lines of communication and freedom of navigation", a statement said.

The Indo-Pacific is a region conceived as spanning India and China, Japan to Southeast Asia and past Australia into the Pacific.

The AUKUS alliance, and the EU announcement, come amid ongoing tensions between Western countries and China as Beijing increases the size of its navy and continues to build military outposts on man-made islands in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims most of the international waters in the sea as Chinese territory, which has caused concern over critical sea lanes that carry a sizeable portion of global trade each year.

"Given the importance of a meaningful European naval presence in the Indo-Pacific, the EU will explore ways to ensure

enhanced naval deployments by its member states in the region," the statement said.

However, Borrell said Thursday that the EU plan was "one of cooperation, not confrontation" with China.