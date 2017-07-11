EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigns over COVID-19 dinner scandal

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan resigned from his post on Wednesday night, following mounting pressure to step down over allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking with Irish broadcaster RTE, Hogan again said that he "broke no law" during his trip to Ireland but that he could have "adhered better to the guidelines."

"This was a distraction of course for many people at a time when they're trying to grapple with the seriousness of this pandemic," Hogan told RTE. "I felt that the fact that I made these mistakes — not withstanding that I did not break the law — was a sufficient distraction from the job that I was doing and from the Commission."

Outrage over 'Golfgate'

He sparked outrage after attending a golf society dinner in his native Ireland last week that breached social distancing rules.

Over 80 diners attended the dinner on August 19 — including an Irish minister, a supreme court judge and numerous lawmakers — one day after the government announced new restrictions on such events.

The dinner, dubbed by some as "Golfgate," already sparked numerous resignations in Irish politics including Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary.

Hogan did not initially apologize for his attendance, while details about his movements through Ireland have only slowly trickled out — including a journey through a county in lockdown.

He later apologized "fully and unreservedly" for his actions.

It was not immediately clear who will replace Hogan as the EU's top trade chief.

